comscore WhatsApp in 2019: 10 best features added to Android and iOS
  • Home
  • Features
  • WhatsApp in 2019: Top 10 features added to Android and iOS so far
News

WhatsApp in 2019: Top 10 features added to Android and iOS so far

Features

The Facebook-owned company added a lot of features this year, which you may not remember. Here's a list of 10 best WhatsApp features rolled out in 2019.

  • Updated: November 10, 2019 11:26 AM IST
whatsapp-ios

WhatsApp today has over 1.5 billion monthly active users on its platform, as per Statista. It is the top messaging platform as it allows you to send messages and communicate over voice around the world. The best part is you can get in touch with your friends and family in a group video or voice chat. WhatsApp keeps on adding new features to Android and iOS in order to improve users’ experience and boost engagement scores.

The company recently added features like Netflix trailer in PiP mode, Dark mode, and the ability to Hide Muted Status among others. The Facebook-owned company added a lot of features this year, which you may not remember. Here’s a list of 10 best WhatsApp features rolled out in 2019 so far.

Best WhatsApp features added in 2019 (so far)

WhatsApp Group invitation system

The messaging platform recently added the group invitation system. This privacy option allows users to control who can add them to groups. The options include “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, and “My Contacts Except”. The second option means the friends you have in your address book can add you to groups. The third one provides additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group. In those cases, an admin who can’t add you to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat.

WhatsApp adds new privacy settings for groups: All you need to know

Also Read

WhatsApp adds new privacy settings for groups: All you need to know

WhatsApp Audio picker feature

The company introduced this feature with a new UI. The update allowed users to choose and send a total of 30 audio files at once. This feature also supports audio preview and image preview (if album art is available) without affecting the selection process.

WhatsApp now lets users send 30 audio files at once

Also Read

WhatsApp now lets users send 30 audio files at once

Group video/voice call button to Android

The company introduced group calling for its users allowing them to add more users to a call. This year, Android users received a dedicated call button on their WhatsApp group chats. The dedicated call button can be used to make group or voice calls by adding the participants all at once. You just need to tap on the call button, then tap on the names of people you want to participate in call. It is important to note that the total number of users in a group call can’t exceed four.

WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode available to all Android beta users today: Report

Also Read

WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode available to all Android beta users today: Report

Fingerprint lock feature

This feature was recently added to the Android app. To enable it on WhatsApp, go to Settings -> Account -> Privacy -> Fingerprint lock. If you enable WhatsApp’s “Fingerprint Lock” feature, then it will ask you to authenticate your fingerprint stored in the OS.

The feature comes with three options to “Automatically lock” the app. The first is “immediately,” the second is “After 1 minute,” and the third is “After 30 minutes.” It should be noted that WhatsApp’s fingerprint lock feature doesn’t block calls, and only hides messages. The feature also allows users to enable or disable message context preview in the notifications.

Frequently forwarded label

Earlier this year, WhatsApp rolled out the frequently forwarded label for both Android and iOS users. You can check this feature by forwarding a message or a file that has been forwarded multiple times before. Then, the messaging app will alert you with “forwarded many times” label. The company says when you forward a message, you can choose to share with up to five chats at one time. “When a message is forwarded from one user to another user more than five times, this is indicated with a double arrow icon. The number of times a message has been forwarded is end-to-end encrypted,” the company said.

WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know

Also Read

WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know

Consecutive Voice messages

This feature was first available on the iOS version of WhatsApp. The company later added the ‘Consecutive Voice Messages’ playback feature to its Android app too. It allows a user to play consecutive voice messages automatically, instead of playing a voice message manually. Moreover, one doesn’t have to take any action as the app will notify users with a sound after the first voice message. After the sound, the second voice message will be played automatically. It should be noted that this feature is currently available on the beta version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp update for Android brings Continuous Voice Message playback feature

Also Read

WhatsApp update for Android brings Continuous Voice Message playback feature

Reply Privately

Earlier this year, WhatsApp Groups received an update that added the “Reply Privately” feature. The update allowed the users of a group to reply privately to a chat in their one-on-one chat. You can use this feature by just opening a group chat. You then just need to tap and hold a message in a group chat and select More > Reply Privately. Notably, this feature was first rolled out to Android devices in the year 2018.

WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more

Also Read

WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more

Share WhatsApp Status on Facebook or Instagram

To use this feature, open the WhatsApp app and go to your Status. Next, tap on the share button which will show you the apps you can share your status with. Tapping on “Share to Facebook Story” will let you share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Story. The same is also the case with Instagram. This is basically a centralized mode of communicating with various platforms.

WhatsApp Beta update brings the ability to hide muted Status updates

Also Read

WhatsApp Beta update brings the ability to hide muted Status updates

An upgraded Picture-in-Picture mode

The feature is currently under testing on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.177. The feature could soon make it to the stable version. The upgraded version of Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for Android will let you play videos in the background even after switching chats. It will work with videos hosted on YouTubeFacebookInstagram and Streamable. Currently, when you leave WhatsApp or switch the chat window, the picture-in-picture video stops working. Besides, beta users on iOS can currently stream Netflix trailers in Picture-in-Picture mode within the WhatsApp app.

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

Also Read

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

Hide muted Status updates

This year WhatsApp also rolled out a beta update for Android users that added the ability to hide muted Status updates. This means people can use this feature to hide Status updates from WhatsApp contacts that you have muted in the past. WhatsApp will likely add the “Hide” button in the “Muted updates” section. Users can use this toggle to quickly hide or show the “Muted updates” section.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 9, 2019 3:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 10, 2019 11:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far
Features
Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far
Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and 4GB data

Telecom

Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and 4GB data

Tata Sky Broadband plans revised to offer 100Mbps speed and no FUP limit at Rs 1,100

Telecom

Tata Sky Broadband plans revised to offer 100Mbps speed and no FUP limit at Rs 1,100

Apple Watch shipments grew to 6.8 million units during Q3 2019, up 51 percent from last year: Strategy Analytics

Wearables

Apple Watch shipments grew to 6.8 million units during Q3 2019, up 51 percent from last year: Strategy Analytics

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s price slashed in India

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s price slashed in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Infinix S5 Lite tipped to launch with triple rear camera and 4,000mAh battery

Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

Mastodon gains popularity as Twitter India users allege bias

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat top smartphones in DxOMark test

Facebook let Tinder get special access to user data: Report

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

Features

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far
How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How To

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android
WhatsApp reportedly banning groups with suspicious name

News

WhatsApp reportedly banning groups with suspicious name
A third-party Android app is stealing money of users: All you need to know

News

A third-party Android app is stealing money of users: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 11 stable update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 11 stable update

हिंदी समाचार

बेस्ट एयर प्यूरीफायर 10 हजार रुपये के अंदर

BSNL ने 997 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान लॉन्च किया, 3GB डेली डाटा के साथ मिल रही है 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Reliance Jio ने 149 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में 300 मिनट के नॉन जियो कॉलिंग मिनट्स जोड़े

नॉर्थ कोरिया हैकर्स की वजह से ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 हुआ फेल!

Infinix S5 Lite को ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, 4,000mAh बैटरी के साथ 7 हजार से कम में किया जाएगा लॉन्च

News

Infinix S5 Lite tipped to launch with triple rear camera and 4,000mAh battery
News
Infinix S5 Lite tipped to launch with triple rear camera and 4,000mAh battery
Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

News

Google Doodle marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Mastodon gains popularity as Twitter India users allege bias

News

Mastodon gains popularity as Twitter India users allege bias
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat top smartphones in DxOMark test

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat top smartphones in DxOMark test
Facebook let Tinder get special access to user data: Report

News

Facebook let Tinder get special access to user data: Report