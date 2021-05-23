Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India have already started. However, Krafton Inc has not provided us with an exact launch date, leaving gamers clueless. If you are amongst the huge crowd of people who have already pre-registered for the game and are waiting patiently but would like to play a similar game to keep yourself occupied till the launch, you came to the right place. Here we will be taking a look at the top five Android alternatives that you can play while you wait for Krafton to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country. Also Read - How to get PUBG Mobile redeem codes for May 2021, Win Rewards like Skins, Gun, Cosmetics, Premium Items for free

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty along with Counter Strike are some of the heavy hitters in the multiplayer FPS genre. Most PC gamers have at least played one of these games at some point of their lives. Bringing a similar experience to the mobile platforms Activision launched Call of Duty: Mobile, which quickly rose to prominence among mobile gamers. The game has multiple modes like a Battle Royale mode, Deathmatch mode, Search and Destroy Mode and more. Before PUBG Mobile was banned in India, the game gave it a tough run for its money and we can safely say that the things might turn out the same when Battlegrounds Mobile India is launched in the country. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India user data still lying online, is it a threat for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire was competing with PUBG Mobile much before Call of Duty: Mobile. The game being quite similar to PUBG Mobile, offered its users advantages like smaller maps, low required specifications and more. The game is quite interesting and manages to keep its users engaged. The game is extremely fast paced with matches lasting 10 minutes on a small island with a total of only 50 players. Similar to PUBG Mobile it allows you to parachute anywhere, drive vehicles, pickup ammunition and more. It is comparatively easier to play compared to PUBG Mobile due to easier fight dynamics, easier recoil correction and saves.

Fortnite

You may find that Fortnite is currently missing from the Play Store and the App Store, that is due to Epic Games asking for more freedom than what Apple or Google are ready to provide it with on its mobile platforms. The game can still be downloaded and played on Android smartphones via the game’s official website. The game merges the battle royale genre with the terrain-building genre, bringing together a unique gameplay. The game is unique and fun to play but might not appeal to all due to its animated looks and its wide gameplay mechanics.

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards before the game launched was being called by people as the Indian PUBG Mobile replacement. The announcement of the game was made soon after PUBG Mobile’s ban in the country and the game launched with only a story mode back in January. The company is yet to add the promised battle royale mode and the 5v5 PvP battle mode. The game currently has over five million downloads on the Google Play Store. The game is quite interesting and visually appealing, but due to its fight mechanics being quite similar with no change, it becomes jarring after a time. This is expected to change after the company launches its new modes.

Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale is a third-person battle royale game that you can play in a more chilled out environment compared to all others on this list. The game does not have a ton of complex settings and intrequate mechanisms to play. It is a small battle royale game with a cartoonish look to it, where 32 players jump off on to a battlefield to battle it out for three to five minutes.