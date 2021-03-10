comscore Top 5 free casual Android game to play in 2021: Download link, Hints
  • Home
  • Features
  • Top 5 free casual Android game to play in 2021: Tips and Tricks, Game Mode
News

Top 5 free casual Android game to play in 2021: Tips and Tricks, Game Mode

Features

Top five free to play Android casual games: The Battle of Polytopia, Dragon Quest Tact, Sky: Children of Light, Tape it up, Kitty Litter

casual games for android

Google’s app platform (Play Store) is populated with a plethora of casual games. While most of us end up using our smartphones for sending emails, texts, videos on social apps, or binging content on video streaming platforms, casual games can really be a refreshment. If you want to escape from the tedious schedule, here’s a list of casual games you can try out. The best part is these games are free and can deliver a good gaming experience during your break-time. Also Read - How to block ad tracking on iOS and Android platform

Top five free to play casual Android games

The Battle of Polytoptia

If a strategy game is what you prefer most then The Battle of Polytopia would be the right choice for you. This Civilisation franchise-inspired game lets you explore new lands, fight enemy tribes in a poly square-shaped world. The game can be played offline as well and the cute characters, colourful poly graphics can just levitate your experience. This robust strategy title includes multiplayer modes and can be played either in portrait or landscape mode.
Also Read - WhatsApp testing a 24-hour disappearing messages feature: Here's how it will work

Dragon Quest Tact

Square Enix developed Dragon Quest Tact is a freemium game where you can collect monsters, build teams and charge forth to fight the evil guys. The quirky characters, anime-like visuals just add element of fun to the gacha system. The tactical RPG game offers dozens of chapters to try with and improve skills.
Also Read - How to download videos from Moj, the Made in India short video app

Sky: Children of Light

Sky: Children of Light is not a new title, but it is surely an excellent adventure game that you should try for. The game includes seven worlds for you to explore and a wide range of character customisation. The unique part of the game is its graphics and the soothing music that can relax your mind. If you get stuck/lost while trying to find objects, other players take you where you need to go by grabbing your hand. You can also interact with other players via text chats. The evocative visuals and mesmerising soundscore are arguably breath-taking, and the mysterious ending will just make you re-download the game.

Tape it up!

This simple yet fun-to-play requires you to work in a factory that ships a bunch of goodies and all you need to ensure that the packages are well-taped. It does not require you to tape all the time; however, you might lose coin if the packages go unsealed. The endless runner-style arcade game includes ads but that can come in handy if you die in between and want revival.

Kitty Litter

Kitty Litter is a word game designed by Exploding Kittens. In this game, all you need to do is swipe around the letters at the bottom of the screen to spell words.

Upon unscrambling words, a small army of cats is sent to fight the opponents and blow up their base. The mechanics are simple, and the game offers 1v1 combat where you can play with your friends.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 10, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 10, 2021 11:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 5 free to play casual games for Android in 2021
Features
Top 5 free to play casual games for Android in 2021
Xiaomi Mi 10S vs Redmi K40: Which Snapdragon 870 flagship is better?

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10S vs Redmi K40: Which Snapdragon 870 flagship is better?

EWar Games Free Fire Premier League: Everything you need to know

Gaming

EWar Games Free Fire Premier League: Everything you need to know

144Hz mania: Top high-refresh rate display smartphones you can buy in 2021

Photo Gallery

144Hz mania: Top high-refresh rate display smartphones you can buy in 2021

144Hz mania: Top high-refresh rate display smartphones you can buy in 2021

Photo Gallery

144Hz mania: Top high-refresh rate display smartphones you can buy in 2021

Android 11 has fastest adoption rates than older versions, says research

News

Android 11 has fastest adoption rates than older versions, says research

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

EWar Games Free Fire Premier League: Everything you need to know

Android 11 has fastest adoption rates than older versions, says research

Apple reducing iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report

Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo returns as title sponsor for IPL 2021

Top 5 free to play casual games for Android in 2021

Xiaomi Mi 10S vs Redmi K40: Which Snapdragon 870 flagship is better?

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Core i7 leads its category in Q4 2020, focus remains on user experience

Here's what to expect from OnePlus' March 23 online launch event

International Women s Day 2021: Top 5 influential women changing tech industry

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top 5 free to play casual games for Android in 2021

Features

Top 5 free to play casual games for Android in 2021
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on March 16

Gaming

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on March 16
How to block ad tracking on iOS and Android platform

How To

How to block ad tracking on iOS and Android platform
WhatsApp working on 24-hour disappearing messages

Apps

WhatsApp working on 24-hour disappearing messages
Moj app: Here's how to download videos on Android, iOS

How To

Moj app: Here's how to download videos on Android, iOS

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 8 Series की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, मिलेंगे 108MP कैमरे समेत ये दमदार फीचर्स

TicWatch Pro S स्मार्ट वॉच वाटरप्रुफ फीचर और 30 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M12 भारत में 6000mAh बैटरी और 90Hz डिस्प्ले के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगी कीमत

Google Pixel 5a की लॉन्च डेट हुई लीक, मिलेगी हाई रिफ्रेश रेट वाली OLED स्क्रीन

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगी Vivo की धांसू Smartphone सीरीज, मिलेगा दमदार कैमरा

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

EWar Games Free Fire Premier League: Everything you need to know
Gaming
EWar Games Free Fire Premier League: Everything you need to know
Android 11 has fastest adoption rates than older versions, says research

News

Android 11 has fastest adoption rates than older versions, says research
Apple reducing iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report

Mobiles

Apple reducing iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report
Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship

Mobiles

Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo returns as title sponsor for IPL 2021

News

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo returns as title sponsor for IPL 2021

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers