Google’s app platform (Play Store) is populated with a plethora of casual games. While most of us end up using our smartphones for sending emails, texts, videos on social apps, or binging content on video streaming platforms, casual games can really be a refreshment. If you want to escape from the tedious schedule, here’s a list of casual games you can try out. The best part is these games are free and can deliver a good gaming experience during your break-time. Also Read - How to block ad tracking on iOS and Android platform

Top five free to play casual Android games

The Battle of Polytoptia

If a strategy game is what you prefer most then The Battle of Polytopia would be the right choice for you. This Civilisation franchise-inspired game lets you explore new lands, fight enemy tribes in a poly square-shaped world. The game can be played offline as well and the cute characters, colourful poly graphics can just levitate your experience. This robust strategy title includes multiplayer modes and can be played either in portrait or landscape mode.

Also Read - WhatsApp testing a 24-hour disappearing messages feature: Here's how it will work

Dragon Quest Tact

Square Enix developed Dragon Quest Tact is a freemium game where you can collect monsters, build teams and charge forth to fight the evil guys. The quirky characters, anime-like visuals just add element of fun to the gacha system. The tactical RPG game offers dozens of chapters to try with and improve skills.

Also Read - How to download videos from Moj, the Made in India short video app

Sky: Children of Light

Sky: Children of Light is not a new title, but it is surely an excellent adventure game that you should try for. The game includes seven worlds for you to explore and a wide range of character customisation. The unique part of the game is its graphics and the soothing music that can relax your mind. If you get stuck/lost while trying to find objects, other players take you where you need to go by grabbing your hand. You can also interact with other players via text chats. The evocative visuals and mesmerising soundscore are arguably breath-taking, and the mysterious ending will just make you re-download the game.



Tape it up!

This simple yet fun-to-play requires you to work in a factory that ships a bunch of goodies and all you need to ensure that the packages are well-taped. It does not require you to tape all the time; however, you might lose coin if the packages go unsealed. The endless runner-style arcade game includes ads but that can come in handy if you die in between and want revival.



Kitty Litter

Kitty Litter is a word game designed by Exploding Kittens. In this game, all you need to do is swipe around the letters at the bottom of the screen to spell words.



Upon unscrambling words, a small army of cats is sent to fight the opponents and blow up their base. The mechanics are simple, and the game offers 1v1 combat where you can play with your friends.