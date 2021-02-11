Smartphones these days can do a lot more than just taking calls or sending texts across social media platforms. Even the mid-range devices are now capable of delivering near similar performance like the premium models’ courtesy of the improved internal hardware. For a price under Rs 25,000 you can get well-packed devices with bright display, vanilla software, enhanced camera, bigger battery, and more storage. Also Read - OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still a worthy option for a sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone?

While OEMs try to bring the best on the table, varied users have specific choices. In case you are one of those gaming aficionados who is looking for a power-packed smartphone under Rs 25,000, look no further cause we have listed some of the best gaming phones in this price range.

Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 24,499 (6GB RAM)

The Redmi K20 Pro tops the list with its high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. With oodles of storage, RAM combined with the powerful chip, the smartphone doesn't stutter or lag and deliver highly optimized experience while playing heavy-duty games at the highest settings. The smartphone is the first from Redmi to get an AMOLED panel. The capable hardware paired with sharp display (with HDR playback) just sweeten the gaming experience. The Redmi K20 Pro offers 6GB RAM/64GB storage, triple rear cameras (48 + 13 + 8-megapixel), 20-megapixel front camera, and a 4000mAh non-removable battery.

OnePlus Nord at Rs 24,999 (6GB RAM)

OnePlus has one of the most sought-after brand, courtesy of the premium features it offers at an affordable price. OnePlus Nord comes with similar offering like its other siblings. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The chip integrated with X52 5G modem promises faster graphics rendering. To enhance the experience, OnePlus has implemented a 90Hz refresh rate HDR10+ display. The phone is powerful enough to handle multiple tasks at ease and the high-end mobile tiles like Asphalt 9, PUBG run without any stutter. Other aspects on the OnePlus Nord include- quad camera setup (48 + 8 + 5 + 2-megpapixel), dual selfie camera (32 + 8-megapixel), aptX HD, and 4115mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi 10i at Rs 22,499 (6GB RAM)

For gamers who are looking for decent-packed smartphone on a budget, Xiaomi’s Mi 10i can be a good choice. Underneath its hood sit a Qualcomm 750G mobile platform which promises smooth HDR gaming at high quality and frame rate setting. The tall 6.67-inch 120Hz refresh rate display further amplifies the experience with its vivid and bright colored output. In case you get tired throttling graphic-intensive games on the phone, the Mi 10i’s USP- 108-megapixel primary camera could be another area which you can play around it. Other features on the phone include- a 16MP front camera, quad-rear cameras, stereo speakers, 4820mAH battery with 33W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M51 at Rs 24,999 (8GB RAM)

Samsung is considered a pioneer when it comes to offering vivid AMOLED display with crisp details. The Galaxy M51 is no different and the display on the phone looks gorgeous. The phone equips a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G 8nm processor which is paired with Adreno 618 GPU. The internal hardware on the phone can manage multi-tasking, gaming without any lag. The biggest selling point of the Galaxy M51 is the behemoth-sized 7000mAh that can last more than a day without plugging the device on charge. As far as other specs are concerned, you get quad-camera configuration- 64 + 12 + 5 + 5-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 25W fast charging support.

Realme X3 at Rs 24,999 (6GB RAM)

The Realme X3 ships with the flagship Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with and 6GB of RAM. The phone features copper liquid cooling system that ensures sustained performance for a longer duration. Unlike the Redmi X20 Pro it gets an FHD+ display that offer decent color rendition. It packs a decent 4200mAh battery. Other features include- quad rear (64 + 12 + 8 + 2-megapixel) cameras, dual front (16 + 8-megapixel) camera, and 30W DartCharge support.