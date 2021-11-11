comscore Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse
Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg recently laid out his vision for the metaverse. Here we will be taking a look at the top five things that you should know about metaverse.

Mark Zuckerberg recently unveiled Meta during the Connect 2021. Facebook’s new parent company will focus on fulfilling Zuckerberg’s dream of building a metaverse, which will succeed the mobile internet, as a set of interconnected digital spaces that lets you do things you can’t do in the physical world. While metaverse is still way off in the future, some parts of it are already here. Here we will be taking a look at the top five things that you should know about metaverse. Also Read - Facebook, Instagram to delete 'sensitive' ads related to health, race or ethnicity and more

Horizon Home

Horizon Home is an early version for a home base. This is going to be the first thing that you get to see when you put on your Quest headset. The company claims that you will soon be able to invite your friends to join you in Horizon Home, where you will be able to hang out, watch videos, and jump into games and apps together. At the Horizon Home users will be able to interact with each other, joining the Horizon Worlds. This will be joined by Horizon Workrooms and Horizon Venues. Also Read - Meta launches a business hub and 'Grow Your Business Hub' playbook to empower SMBs in India

Gaming

In metaverse, Meta looks to provide its users with a next-gen immersive gaming experience. This will allow Quest users to play a slew of games like chess, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, POPULATION: ONE and more. With this, the company is looking to provide gamers with a much more immersive experience, with them being put directly inside of the game.

Horizon Workrooms

Zuckerberg has stated that the “metaverse will eventually encompass work, entertainment, and everything in between.” With Quest for Business, the company will provide users with a new suite of features designed for businesses, using which users can collaborate with coworkers and access productivity apps like Horizon Workrooms and Gravity Sketch.

The company looks to integrate productivity apps like Slack, Dropbox, Facebook and Instagram as 2D panel apps in Horizon Home. This according to the company will help users connect with work colleagues, access files, update social feeds, and more.

Fitness

Meta is also looking to target the fitness market, with it aiming the Quest 2 to be the best piece of gym equipment you can own. The company is even working on launching new set of accessories under its Active Pack, which will include grips for the Touch. The company currently offers different fitness routines like the Boxing mode for Supernatural, a new FitXR fitness studio, and hand-tracked bodyweight exercises in Player 22 by Rezzil.

Presence Platform

The Presence Platform is a suite of machine perception and AI capabilities including Passthrough, Spatial Anchors, and Scene Understanding, which will allow developers to create more realistic mixed reality, interaction, and voice experiences.

  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 6:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 11, 2021 6:01 AM IST

