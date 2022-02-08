comscore Top 5 Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier
News

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Features

Amazon Alexa comes with skills that will keep your pets occupied as you work.

amazon alexa

It has been almost two years since Covid-19 forced a lot of people to work from home. Working environment for a lot of people has changed now as more and more companies are opting for a hybrid working environment. Yet a lot of people across industries continue to work from home, sometimes also because there is a rise in the number of Covid cases. Work-from-home and the unusual stress that comes with it is likely to continue. Thankfully, technology has evolved enough to make things a tad bit easier for people. Also Read - Indian government issues critical warning for Google Chrome users

Right from allowing more people to join a group call to enabling people to blur their backgrounds in video calls to introducing better mobile data and broadband plans to including a camera shutter in case of laptops, companies across sectors have come together to improve the overall working from home conditions for their users. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Best tech gifts for men if budget is no bar

In addition to this, virtual assistants too have become smarter and they have helped users manage their day-to-day tasks be it work-related or homely chores almost automatically. If you are struggling to work from home, here are the top tricks that you can use with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant to make things easier for you. Also Read - Valentine's Day deals: Best deals on iPhone 12, OnePlus 9RT, Samsung 4K Crystal UHD TV series and more

Top Alexa tricks for you

1: Occupy your pets: Many people live with their pets at home. While the pandemic has given them more time to spend with their furry friends, it has also made it harder for people to care for them owing to extended work hours. Thankfully, Alexa has skills such as Meow and Woof that will keep people’s pets occupied as they work.

2: Reminders: Alexa users can also ask the virtual assistant to set reminders to remind people to perform tasks such as call a person whom they have been meaning to call for a long time, wish a friend on a birthday or take a break from work.

3: Control your smart appliances such as vacuum cleaner, AC and TV: Users can also control their smart home devices using Alexa voice commands. In addition to managing a daily routine for their robotic vacuum cleaners, users can also ask Alexa to ask it to clean a particular area in their homes. And if kids turn up the volume of the TV a bit too much, they can bring it a notch down simply by asking Alexa to do so.

4: Take care of your health: Covid-19 has led to a lot of people living a sedentary lifestyle. Result? A bulging tummy and a weak body. Thankfully, Alexa can also be your personal trainer. Users can use skills such as 7-minute-workout, Fitness exercises, and Healthy Habits for the same.

5: Schedule meetings: One of the many things that you can do with Alexa is ask her to schedule a meeting based on your schedule. If a meeting on your schedule ties up with another, you can ask her to move one of the meetings to a different time. Supported platforms include iCloud, Gmail, G Suite, Microsoft Office 365 among others.

Top Google Assistant tricks for you

1: Handling audio and video calls: This one is no brainer. Users can ask Google Assistant to not only make and manage audio and video calls but they can also ask it to make using a specific device.

2: Managing meetings: With Google Assistant, users can also manage their meetings. Users can ask Google Assistant about their daily appointments and meetings. They can also ask it to set up meetings with their contacts.

3: Setting reminders: Just like Alexa, you can also ask Google Assistant to set reminders. From reminding to set up a meeting to taking a break, you can ask Google Assistant to remind you about anything.

4: Taking down notes: Additionally, you can also ask Google Assistant on your Android phone to take notes. These notes will be available in Google Keep.

5: Reading Messages and taking screenshots: You can also ask Google Assistant to take screenshots for you and read all your messages or messages from a particular person.

  • Published Date: February 8, 2022 8:21 PM IST

