2 / 8

Microsoft Activision Blizzard King Acquisition

Earlier in 2022, Microsoft made it to the headlines when it announced its Activision Blizzard King acquisition for $68.7 million. The acquisition, however, is still pending and is expected to close sometime early next year. Interestingly, if this goes as intended, games like Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, Warcraft, Candy Crush Saga, and others will come to Microsoft consoles. This may be good news for Microsoft but Sony it surely isn't happy about the same as it may lose some exclusivity.