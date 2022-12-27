Cloud Gaming in India
One of the biggest development in gaming in India was the materialization of Cloud gaming. Amazon finally announced its cloud gaming service in India via its Prime page. Those who have a Prime subscription will get to play all games on Prime Gaming for free. Not just Amazon, even Jio launched its JioGames Cloud in the country available on PC, mobile, and Jio Set-top box.
Microsoft Activision Blizzard King Acquisition
Earlier in 2022, Microsoft made it to the headlines when it announced its Activision Blizzard King acquisition for $68.7 million. The acquisition, however, is still pending and is expected to close sometime early next year. Interestingly, if this goes as intended, games like Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, Warcraft, Candy Crush Saga, and others will come to Microsoft consoles. This may be good news for Microsoft but Sony it surely isn't happy about the same as it may lose some exclusivity.