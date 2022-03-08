comscore Women’s Day 2022: Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more
News

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Features

This Women’s Day, we have compiled a detailed list for you to make your profiles safe across social media, which includes platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter among others.

Instagram Women's Day stickers

Happy International Women’s Day folks! It’s a day we celebrate the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of women. It’s also the day we talk about making our society safer and better not just for women but for everyone. And one part of making the society safe for everyone is making it safe digitally, especially on various social media platforms. So, this Women’s Day, we have compiled a detailed list for you to make your profiles safe across social media, which includes platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter among others. Also Read - No more arguments in WhatsApp groups. App working on new “Polls” feature

Happy reading! Also Read - Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

WhatsApp

WhatsApp offers tons of features to users to make not just their chats but also their profile pictures and status updates safe. Also Read - Google celebrates International Women’s Day by dedicating a special Doodle

– For starters, you can enable two-step authentication on the platform to ensure that no one gets access to your profile. This can be enabled by: Settings > Account > Two-Step Verification > enter and then re-enter the PIN > Done.

– you can also hide your Last Seen, About, Profile Photo and Status from everyone you don’t know. This can be done by: Settings > Account > Privacy > set Last Seen to Nobody > Status to My Contacts> About to My Contacts > Profile Picture to My Contacts.

You can also set fields such as Profile Picture to Nobody to hide it from everyone.

Facebook

Facebook also gives users tons of security features to ensure that all of their personal information is safe from everyone. Users can also set their security such that their profiles aren’t discoverable to people who are not in their friends list. Here are some of the top security features that you should know about.

– First of all, you can enable two-factor authentication to ensure that your profile cannot be accessed by anyone. Here’s what you need to do:Click the downward-pointing arrow in the top right of the screen > Settings & Privacy > Settings > Security and Login > Two-Factor Authentication > enter your phone number > confirm the code > Done.

– You can also limit the people who can see your posts, contact you and look for you on the platform. Here’s what you need to do: Settings & Privacy > Settings > and Privacy go to Who can see your future posts > Edit > Pick a setting you like > Limit Past Posts > change access to your older posts > Who Can Contact Me > Pick a setting of your preference > Who can look me up? > Pick a setting that you prefer.

Instagram

Instagram is one of the most popular video and photo sharing platforms in the world. Just like Meta’s other platforms, Instagram also gives users ample security features in order to enable people to protect their account information from unknown people.

– Two-factor authentication or 2FA is one of basic yet most important features for security. It acts as the first line of defence to ensure that no one can access your account. Here’s what you need to do: Go to your profile and tap the hamburger menu > Settings > Security > Two-Factor Authentication > add your mobile number to get SMS > Done.

– You can also make your account private to ensure that only the people you choose can see your posts and updates. Here’s what you need to do: Settings > Privacy > Account Privacy > toggle Private Account on.

– You can also disable the activity status so that no one sees when you are active on the app. Here’s what you need to do: Settings > Privacy > Activity Status > toggle the option off.

– You can also turn off comments on a post or a story. To turn off comments on a specific post tap the three dots in the right corner of the post and tap the Turn Off Commenting option. You can also block certain accounts that you follow from commenting on your post. Here’s what you need to do: Settings > Privacy > Comments > block the accounts that you don’t want to see commenting on your posts.

– Similarly, you can hide your Stories from specific accounts and even determine users in these accounts can share your Stories. Here’s what you need to do: Settings > Privacy Story.

– The list doesn’t end there. You can also select the posts in which people tag you. This would prevent your profile from appearing in public posts without your consent. Here’s what you need to do: Settings > Privacy > Tags > toggle the Add Automatically button off.

Twitter

– Like all social media apps, Twitter too has the option to turn on two-factor authentication on its platform. Here’s what you need to do: More > Settings and Privacy > Account > Security > set the method in which you want to get the verification code and you are good to go.

– One of the best things about Twitter is to tweet privately such that only your followers know what you are tweeting about. Here’s what you need to do: Settings and Privacy > Privacy and Safety > check the box next to Protect your Tweets.

– One of the best things about Twitter is to tweet privately such that only your followers know what you are tweeting about. Here’s what you need to do: Settings and Privacy > Privacy and Safety > check the box next to Protect your Tweets.

— Twitter lets you remove location from your photos on Twitter by following this path: Settings and privacy > Privacy and safety > Location information > uncheck Add location information to my Tweets.

— Lastly, you can disable photo tagging on the platform. Here’s what you need to do: Settings and privacy > Privacy and safety > Photo tagging > turn it off completely or pick who can tag you.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2022 7:08 PM IST

