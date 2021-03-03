comscore Twitter Audio Chat Spaces Latest Feature like Clubhouse: How to use on Android smartphone
  Twitter's Clubhouse-like Spaces now available for Android: What is it, how to use, and more questions answered
Twitter's Clubhouse-like Spaces now available for Android: What is it, how to use, and more questions answered

Twitter Spaces now available for Android users. We look at what is Twitter Spaces, how to use, and what to keep in mind.

Twitter Spaces, which is the company’s new audio chat room feature, is now finally available on Android after it began testing earlier this month. The Clubhouse-like voice-based chat room feature essentially allows users to join or host voice chats on the platform. Also Read - Twitter will permanently ban accounts found posting misleading content on COVID-19

Twitter began beta testing Spaces in December last year, and until earlier this year, it was only available for a small feedback group. In January, Twitter acquired the social broadcasting app Breaker to help build Spaces. Also Read - Deep Nostalgia brings old photos to life: Here's how to use this AI tool

We take a look at what is Twitter Spaces and how to use: Also Read - Android 12 Developer Preview: Requirements, How to install and more

What is Clubhouse like Twitter Spaces?

Twitter Spaces is aimed at striking voice-based conversation on the platform. It allows users to join or host voice chats on Twitter. So, users can create a ‘Space’ that their followers can join to participate in the conversation. Do keep in mind that a maximum of ten people can speak in a Space at a time.

“Spaces is a place to come together, built around the voices of the people using Twitter, your Twitter community. Spaces are live for as long as they’re open; once ended, they will no longer be available publicly on Twitter,” Twitter said in a help support page.

Twitter Spaces is similar to the voice-based social media platform Clubhouse, though the latter is invite-only and only available on iOS.

Twitter Spaces now available on Android

Twitter Spaces is now available for Android after testing on the platform began earlier this month. Until now, Spaces was only available for iOS users in India. However, do keep in mind that Twitter is not offering full features of Spaces yet given it is still in the beta testing phase. It is unclear when Spaces will be released or all Android users.

As of now, functionalities will be limited for Android users. For instance,  Android users will not be able to create their own rooms or ‘Space’ just yet.

Twitter Spaces: How to use

• Space can be started by long-pressing compose. Next, tap the Spaces icon on the far left.

• There’s another way to start a Space as well. Just Tap on your profile image in Fleets, scroll to the far right, and tap Spaces.

• Up to 10 people can be invited to in Space speak, share thoughts, send emojis, and more.

• The user who has started Space can select who can join with speaking privileges. They can choose from options including Everyone, People you follow, or Only people you invite to speak, which lets them send DM invites.

• Once everyone has joined, tap Start your Space.

• To allow mic access, just toggle Allow mic access to on.

• One can also choose whether or not to Share transcriptions by toggling the button on or off. Transcriptions can be later downloaded as well.

Twitter Spaces: What else you need to know?

Do keep in mind that Spaces will be public for now and will appear in the user’s followers’ Fleets. Each Space will have a public link that can be shared. Though anyone can join into a Space as a listener, only the user who has created the Space will have control over who can speak. Speakers can be removed, reported, and blocked as well.

“Spaces are live for as long as they’re open; once ended, they will no longer be available publicly on Twitter. We will retain copies of Spaces for 30 days after they end to review for violations of the Twitter Rules,” Twitter said.

Another important thing to note is that accounts with protected Tweets will not be able to create Spaces, though they can join and speak in other people’s Spaces.

Published Date: March 3, 2021 1:49 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 3, 2021 1:49 PM IST

