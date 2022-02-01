comscore Union Budget 2022: What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new crypto tax
  • Home
  • Features
  • What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax
News

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Features

Should crypto investors rejoice that there is some formal acceptance? Or is 30 percent tax a little too much for the industry?

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies have long been out of the government’s direct purview. The maximum control the govt had on this asset class was through cryptocurrency exchanges. During the Union Budget 2022 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned a new ‘Virtual Digital Asset’ class. Cryptocurrencies and NFTs should be falling under this label. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: This is what FM Nirmala Sitharaman had to say about cryptocurrencies, NFTs

The govt has proposed a tax of 30 percent on this new category of assets. Taxation might lead to lower overall returns. However, it also gives this investment option some amount of legitimacy from the Indian Govt. Also Read - Facebook’s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end

Cryptocurrency exchanges are still on the frontline when it comes to this relatively new asset. The govt has the power to regulate these exchanges. BGR.in spoke with some of the most prominent exchanges in the country to find out what they think about the govt’s new move. Should crypto investors rejoice that there is some formal acceptance? Or is 30 percent tax a little too much for the industry? Also Read - Crypto.com CEO confirms major data breach: Here’s what we know so far

WazirX

Nischal Shetty, Founder & CEO, WazirX said, “India is finally on the path to legitimising the crypto sector in India. It’s phenomenal news that India launching a blockchain powered Digital Rupee. This move will pave the way for crypto adoption and put India in the front seat of innovation.”

Shetty further added that, “It’s also interesting to note how our government is beginning to recognise crypto as an emerging asset class. The biggest development today, however, was a clarity on crypto taxation. This will add the much needed recognition to the crypto ecosystem of India. We also hope this development removes any ambiguity for banks, and they can provide financial services to the crypto industry.”

He claimed that this move by the govt will give a lot of people the incentive to invest in this digital asset. Shetty claimed that majority of people, especially corporates, who have been sitting on the sidelines because of uncertainties will now be able to participate in crypto.

ZebPay

Avinash Shekhar, CEO, ZebPay said, “Tax has always been applicable to gains on virtual digital currencies, but the ecosystem did not have clarity on it. The move to tax virtual digital assets gives the entire ecosystem including investors and exchanges transparency on the road ahead. 30% tax on income from virtual digital assets, while high, is a positive step as it legitimizes crypto and hints at an optimistic sentiment towards further acceptance of crypto and NFTs across stakeholders in the country. The government has come a long way in its stance towards crypto from last Feb to today and we are confident that this will herald a new era of growth and innovation for India in a Web 3.0 world.”

He further said that, “Additionally, the announcement on the launch of a Digital Rupee using blockchain issued by the RBI will familiarise Indians with the benefits and efficiency of virtual currency, building an appetite for the crypto, blockchain and the multitudes of innovations and employment opportunities that these technologies are capable of fostering.”

CoinSwitch

Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch and Co-chair Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC) said, “We welcome the government’s decision to introduce central bank digital currency (CBDC) to accelerate digitization. We also believe that various budget measures to improve digital payments adoption will induct more digital-savvy Indians into the financial ecosystem willing to explore newer forms of investing and wealth creation.

Singhal further said, “The budget provides clarity on taxation and shows the government’s intent to take a business-friendly approach while protecting the interest of consumers and the exchequer. We hope to work with the government to help bring crypto-asset taxation at par with other asset classes and participate in the central government’s vision to promote economic growth.”

Giottus

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus Crypto Exchange, said, “We are delighted by the announcements today. It gives relief to a lot of investors that the Government is recognizing the crypto asset ecosystem and has taken efforts to give clarity on its taxation. This legitimizes the crypto asset in the country and paves way for a formal umbrella of regulations going forward.”

He further added, “A standardized 30% tax treatment is welcome though we await the details on what is a taxable event and what is the threshold for 1% TDS deduction. We do hope that the Government will give exchanges and other businesses a certain time period to enable the tech behind TDS deduction and bookkeeping.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 1, 2022 4:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 crore subscribers
Apps
PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 crore subscribers
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans with 56 days validity

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans with 56 days validity

PS5 State of Play February 2022: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Gaming

PS5 State of Play February 2022: How to watch livestream, what to expect

How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps

Meta introduces 3D avatars for Instagram Stories, updates for Facebook, Messenger

Apps

Meta introduces 3D avatars for Instagram Stories, updates for Facebook, Messenger

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans with 56 days validity

How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps

Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise

Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Related Topics

Related Stories

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Features

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax
Union Budget 2022: Cryptocurrency investors may soon need to pay tax

News

Union Budget 2022: Cryptocurrency investors may soon need to pay tax
Facebook s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end

News

Facebook s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end
Crypto.com CEO confirms hundreds of accounts were hacked

News

Crypto.com CEO confirms hundreds of accounts were hacked
How to file ITR for AY 2021-22 on the Income Tax Portal

How To

How to file ITR for AY 2021-22 on the Income Tax Portal

हिंदी समाचार

5G in India: इस साल रोल आउट होगी 5G सर्विस! स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी जल्द

Digital Rupee: जल्द आ रही भारत की डिजिटल करेंसी, जानें क्रिप्टो से होगी कितनी अलग

Google ला रहा नया Gmail लेआउट, अब आसानी से गूगल मीट और इंबॉक्स के बीच कर पाएंगे स्विच

बजट में बड़ा ऐलान, जारी होगा चिप वाला ई-पासपोर्ट, जानें कैसे करता है काम

Union Budget 2022: इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल्स के लिए बनेंगे बैटरी स्वैपिंग स्टेशन और स्पेशल मोबिलिटी जोन

Latest Videos

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax
Features
What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans with 56 days validity

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans with 56 days validity
How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps
Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise

Gaming

Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise
Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year

News

Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers