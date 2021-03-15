comscore Upcoming smartphone launches in India in March 2021: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, Vivo X60, Micromax In 1, Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72
News

Upcoming smartphones in India in March 2021: OnePlus 9, Realme 8, Poco X3 Pro, Micromax In 1, and more

Features

We take a look at the upcoming smartphone launches in India in March 2021 including OnePlus 9 series, Realme 8 series, Poco X3 Pro, Vivo X60 series 5G, Micromax In 1, and more.

poco-x3-pro-invite

A slew of smartphones is scheduled to launch in India in March. OnePlus 9 series announcement is perhaps among the most-awaited, the event for which will take place on March 23. Apart from the flagship series, India will also see Micromax In 1 launch on March 19, which will be a budget series from the homegrown player. Also Read - Vivo X60 series India launch on March 25: Details on Zeiss camera, AMOLED panel, chipset, and more

Meanwhile, Vivo is also gearing up to launch its X60 series smartphones on March 25. Realme 8 series, which is expected to include the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones will make be unveiled a day before on March 24. The devices are said to fall in the mid-range budget category. With so many smartphone launches line up, it can be difficult to keep track. We list for you smartphone launching in India in March 2021 and how to watch livestream: Also Read - Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro pre-order begins in India: How to pre-book the Redmi Note 10 rival

Upcoming smartphones in India in March 2021:

OnePlus 9 series India launch on March 23

Also Read - OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro could be clever and economical choices after OnePlus 9 series launch

OnePlus 9 series will launch on March 23 and the company has already put out an invite for the launch event on the OnePlus India website. OnePlus 9 series virtual launch event will start at 10 AM ET (8:30 PM IST) on March 23, 2021. It will be streamed live via OnePlus’social media channels as well as its official YouTube page.

OnePlus 9 series is expected to include three smartphones – the standard OnePlus 9, the high-end OnePlus 9 Pro and an affordable OnePlus 9R variant. OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will sport Hasselblad camera systems. Several specifications, features, and image render of the devices have been leaked as well, which give us a fair idea of what the company has in store for us. Read all about the OnePlus 9 series here. 

Realme 8 series India launch on March 24

Realme 8 series has been confirmed to launch in India on March 24, 2021. The launch event will start at 7:30 PM IST and it will be streamed live via the company’s website. Ahead of the official launch, Realme India CEO has revealed several specifications of the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro, which are already up for pre-orders on the Realme India website.

Perhaps, the biggest feature of Realme 8 Pro will be its 108-megapixel main rear camera, which was seen on rival Redmi Note 10 Pro Max that made its debut on March 4. Both Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will sport four cameras on the back, though the main sensor on Realme 8 will be a 64-megapixel one. A photo posted by Sheth reveals the Realme 8 Pro will get a gradient design and ‘Dare to Leap’ branding. Read more about Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro here.

realme 8

Micromax In 1 India launch March 19

Micromax In 1 will launch in India on March 19. The company sent out theatre-ticket-themed invites with the tagline, “India Ka Naya Blockbuster.” It also reveals that the Micromax In 1 launch event will start at 12 PM IST on Friday, March 19 at 12 PM and it will be streamed live at micromaxinfo.com.

Micromax In 1 will be the third phone in the company’s In series after the In 1b and In Note 1. The Micromax In 1 is expected to be a budget device that is said to come with a dewdrop-style notch and MediaTek Helio G80 processor. More specifications of the smartphone have been leaked as well, which can be read about here. 

Vivo X60 series 5G India launch on March 25

Vivo X60 series 5G will launch in India on March 25. The launch event will kick off at 12 PM and it will be streamed likely on the company’s website in addition to its YouTube page and social media channels.

Vivo is expected to launch three devices under its X60 5G series including the Vivo X60, the Vivo X60 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro+ in India. The smartphones will officially release in Malaysia before India on March 22. Just like last year’s Vivo X50 series, the new X60 series s expected to go big on cameras. The company has confirmed to have partnered with Carl Zeiss optics for the X60 series. To know more details on the specifications and features of the Vivo X60 series, click here. 

Poco X3 Pro India launch on March 30

Poco X3 Pro India launch will take place on March 30 from 12 PM, the company has confirmed. The company is using the tagline, “Unleash #PRO performance” for the launch. The smartphone will be a logical successor to Poco F1 that was launched in 2018, though it will not retain the F-series branding.

Poco X3 Pro will likely come with a price tag of around Rs 21,000, the company hinted in a cryptic message. With Poco X3 Pro, the focus will likely be on offering flagship specifications at an affordable price point. Read more about Poco X3 Pro’s expected specifications here.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 launch on March 17

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17 where it is expected to launch the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. The event will take place on March 17 at 10 AM ET, which is 8:30 PM IST. This is a virtual event and it will be streamed live via the Samsung Newsroom as well as the company’s YouTube page.

Though Samsung has not confirmed an India launch date for the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 as of now, several reports hint at their arrival soon. MySmartPrice recently leaked the India prices of the two devices, which are said to be available in two storage variants. The devices will come in 4G LTE and 5G models.

The base price of the Galaxy A52 is said to be Rs 26,499, while the Galaxy A72 could start at a price of Rs 34,999, respectively. Read more details on the specifications and pricing of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 here.

  Published Date: March 15, 2021 6:18 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 15, 2021 6:19 PM IST

