WhatsApp updated its privacy policy back in the month of January this year. The newly updated privacy policy revealed details related to user data shared with parent company Facebook and more information related to user security and privacy, and data sharing. A lot has happened over the updated privacy policy recently. Let's take a quick look at everything that happened around the updated WhatsApp Privacy Policy and answer the top five questions related to the same.

What is the new WhatsApp Privacy Policy?

WhatsApp updated its privacy policy earlier last month and asked users to accept the policy to continue using the app to connect with their loved ones. The idea behind the updated policy is to throw more light on user data privacy and security. The company has been sharing some user data with the parent company Facebook for a long time. But with the latest update, this was the very first time that the messaging platform openly accepted to share data with Facebook in order to enhance the overall user experience. Also Read - WhatsApp privacy policy: Here's what happens if you do not accept by May 15

The messaging platform also confirmed that the updated privacy policy doesn’t bring any change to “how people communicate with friends or family”. The company also assured that all messages or chats are end-to-end encrypted. It also said that WhatsApp doesn’t keep logs of its users’ messaging and calling. Notably, the new privacy policy is meant mainly for businesses using the messaging platform.

Why is everyone talking about the new Privacy Policy?

A lot of it is just miscommunication, I would say. As mentioned earlier, to offer a better user experience WhatsApp always shared some amount of user data with Facebook and its subsidiaries. This is not just for WhatsApp but for any social media applications. The data sharing information was the key reason behind the massive criticism. This also led many users to opt out of the platform and join rivals like Signal and Telegram. Soon after, WhatsApp clarified that the update “does not expand” its ability “to share data with Facebook.” WhatsApp confirmed that it couldn’t see the shared location of users and didn’t share their contacts with Facebook.

Highlighting more on the data sharing policy, the WhatsApp privacy policy update FAQ page noted, “The information we share with the other Facebook Companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data (for example, if you use Facebook Pay or Shops in WhatsApp), service-related information, information on how you interact with businesses when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent.”

When is the last date to accept WhatsApp Privacy Policy?

WhatsApp has extended the deadline from February to May. Initially, the messaging platform set the policy to accept deadline date to February 8, 2021. It later, considering the controversy around the updated policy, extended the deadline to May 15.

What happens if you don’t accept the Privacy Policy?

So, what happens if you don’t accept the WhatsApp privacy policy? Well, as WhatsApp mentioned before, if you fail to accept the updated privacy policy you will lose access to your account. Despite users quitting the platform to other Signal and Telegram, WhatsApp has decided to stick to the updated privacy policy.

How to check updated WhatsApp Privacy Policy?

The messaging platform last week revealed that it will show an alert for WhatsApp privacy policy or the Terms of services (ToS) through an in-app notification very soon. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started rolling out the ToS alert update to some users in India, others are expected to receive the update in the days to come. This update is mainly to educate users about the recently updated privacy policy and give them better insight on the matter.