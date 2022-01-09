comscore Using Mamaearth products? Beware, scammers are trying to steal your money
Using Mamaearth products? Beware, scammers are trying to steal your money

Someone in almost every Indian household uses products from Mamaearth. Probably, online scammers know this and are making full use of the opportunity.

Mamaearth has become quite an important beauty brand in the country these days. Someone in almost every Indian household uses products from Mamaearth. Probably, online scammers know this and are making full use of the opportunity. Also Read - Gmail tips and tricks: How to spot and report email scams

Some users are getting calls from unverified phone numbers soon after making a purchase from Mamaearth’s official website. The caller tries to pursue the consumer that they are eligible to win either a Dell laptop 15-inch, Sony LED TV 43-inch, iPhone 11 (128GB), Voltas AC 2 ton, or a LG refrigerator 420 Ltr on purchase Mamaearth products worth Rs 5,000.

After the call, scammers send a WhatsApp message with a link to a fake Mamaearth website link. The message reads as follows:

“mamaearth.com

Its Our Biggest Promotion Of This Year!!!

Congratulations Sir Ankit Chawla

You have been selected for some special offer from

mamaearth.com

After purchasing any selected  product from mamaearth.com

You will be eligible to get one assured gift below mentioned.

(This prize are assured only for selected customer with limited period offer. You can grab this one time bumper opportunity by availing a single promo code from mamaearth.com

mamaearth.com offers various lifestyle production on our sales in huge discount price.

If you purchase any product Rs.5000/- Company will provide you one assured gift totally free of cost.

If you have any complaint write us:  cs-reply@mamaearth.com

You can also call on our customer care number

available. You will get a best solutions within 24 hours,

your problem will be resolved.”

The message also notes that the payment should be made on the fake Mamaearth website via “Paytm Savings/Paytm UPI, Online Transactions (UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe, etc), and Net Banking/Mobile Banking”.

If you closely look at the message it includes several grammatical errors and most importantly the website link is wrong, which clearly shows it is fake. The original website of Mamaearth is https://mamaearth.in/ and not .com.

If you have also received this message, ignore, and block the number (+91 94773 48302) immediately. This is a new trick to steal your money. In this case, scammers are directing users to a fake website and then asking them to make the payment to their bank account via Paytm, Google Pay, Phone Pe, or any other medium.

Tips to stay safe from such scams

-Never click on unverified links.

-Consider messages or calls offering free gifts as scams.

-In such cases, ensure to check the official app and website as all promotional offers will be listed there itself.

-Scammy messages always contain grammatical errors.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2022 4:12 PM IST

Best Sellers