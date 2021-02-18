comscore Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner
  • Home
  • Features
  • Looking to buy a vacuum cleaner? Here's a full buying guide to see before you get one
News

Looking to buy a vacuum cleaner? Here's a full buying guide to see before you get one

Features

With an increasing urge to keep things clean, investing in a vacuum cleaner sounds like an idea. Therefore, here's a quick buying guide to choose the right one.

dyson v11

Representative Image

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic infected our lives, there has been a sudden urge to take the cleanliness road and maintain hygiene. The need to clean everything that arrives in our houses, coupled with the constant cleansing process of our surroundings has increased exponentially. However, we might still not be able to keep things clean manually and this where a vacuum cleaner can prove handy. Also Read - Top cordless vaccum cleaners that you can buy in India

This theory has further been proven by a recent study conducted by consumer electronics company Dyson. It has been revealed that harmful dust particles (dust mite allergens, mould spores and other insect allergens) exist even after we are done cleaning the entire house. Their presence can increase the chances of health diseases, which we surely wouldn’t want, given that COVID-19 is enough to scare us all. Also Read - Xiaomi's Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched for $499 on Indiegogo

Yet again, a vacuum cleaner seems like a good idea and if you are worried about your health and convinced that you need one, we have got you covered. Here’s a quick and easy buying guide you should refer to before you go ‘vacuum cleaner shopping.’ Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India for Rs 17,999: Check features, availability

What to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner?

Step 1: You first need to figure out a budget for yourself and then look for options. There are a plethora of options to go for ranging from under 10K to above 50K. To name a few, we have Eureka Forbes devices under 5K, Phillips PowerPro (Rs 7,180), the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P (Rs 24,999), and the Dyson vacuum cleaners going up to Rs 53,000.

Step 2: Now that you have a budget, you need to see the type of vacuum cleaner you want to go for. This is based on the kind of flooring and usability. There are types such as Upright, Canister, Robot, Handheld, Stick, Corded, and Cordless.

–  Upright ones are meant for heavy cleaning

–  Canister for easy moveability, Robot for smartness

–  Handheld for portability

–  Stick for portability and power.

–  Corded and Cordless vacuum cleaners are what you would choose based on how easy you want the task to be.

Considering our urge for convenience, a portable or smart vacuum cleaner seems like a perfect option right now.

You should also figure out what all things you will be cleaning with the device. If there are a number of things, you need to ensure you buy a versatile one to clean all things easily. You should also see that the vacuum cleaner you are purchasing comes with extra attachments to make cleaning various areas easy-breezy.

Step 3: Next is the ease of usage. We need (extra emphasis on need) to have a vacuum cleaner that offers us all the convenience we need. The things to consider in this department are lightweight of the vacuum cleaner, the ability to clean the whole house without much trouble, and the presence of sensors to detect types of flooring or carpeting in your house. The idea is to ensure that the whole house is cleaned without any problem.

Step 4: Another trivial yet important thing to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner is that is shouldn’t be noisy. No one wants a product in their house that makes a lot of noise and disturbs everyone. After all, we need an alternative to the talkative maids we all tend to have!

Tech specs matter too!

Step 5: Now that your convenience and the type of vacuum cleaner are all set, let’s take a moment to consider things technically. You need to ensure the vacuum cleaner you are choosing strong filtration. This would keep in mind that even the smallest of a dust particle is sucked up by the ‘electric housemaid.’

Step 6: You also need to make certain that the vacuum cleaner has a good suction power. It is suggested that 185W of suction power can pick up dust from every nook and corner of the house, along with things such as mattresses, sofas and more that tend to go through the cleansing process once in a blue moon.

Step 7: Now comes the point when you have to see that the battery is fade-free and made up of nickel-cobalt-aluminium for a longer battery run-time. This is something we definitely need so that the vacuum cleaner doesn’t give up after cleaning one room. We need it to do more than that!

Step 8: Another thing to consider is better durability and longevity. When you are investing in something like this, it has to be durable and should last us long enough to not believe our money got wasted.

Step 9: Other tidbits we can look at before buying a vacuum cleaner are the presence of an LED display to keep a check on the various modes it should have for ease of usage, an easy mechanism to empty the trash bin, and a convenient charging dock so that recharging it doesn’t call for the hassle.

We hope that the aforementioned pointers act as the initial step for you to consider buying a vacuum cleaner and finally get one. With dust and dirt all around us, it’s good to keep ourselves clean, which starts from the dearest surroundings: our homes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2021 5:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner
Features
Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner
Samsung One UI 3.1 update brings camera features to old Galaxy phones

Mobiles

Samsung One UI 3.1 update brings camera features to old Galaxy phones

Oppo Find X3 shows up on benchmark websites; reveals key specifications

Mobiles

Oppo Find X3 shows up on benchmark websites; reveals key specifications

Huawei Mate X2 launch in China on February 22

Mobiles

Huawei Mate X2 launch in China on February 22

Samvad: India-made messaging app could be launched soon

Apps

Samvad: India-made messaging app could be launched soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung One UI 3.1 update brings camera features to old Galaxy phones

Oppo Find X3 shows up on benchmark websites; reveals key specifications

iOS 14.5 beta update beings new emojis and shortcuts

Realme GT 5G to debut on March 4, likely to feature glass back

We might see the launch of Apple AirPods 3 next month

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 250

Apple iPhone 13 mini: Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 mini successor

Top 5 Games Under 50MB: Check the list here

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Features

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner
Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know
Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched

News

Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched
Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale

News

Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today

News

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung के इन पुराने स्मार्टफोन्स में मिलेंगे Galaxy S21 जैसे फीचर्स

Motorola का एक और सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन Google Fi पर हुए लिस्ट

Jio Rs 11 Plan: सिर्फ 11 रुपये में जियो दे रहा अनलिमिटेड डेटा, जानिए कितनी है वैलिडिटी

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 FE जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

WhatsApp vs Sandes: देसी Instant messaging app पर मिल रहे 5 ऐसे फीचर, आज तक नहीं दे पाया व्हाट्सऐप

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much
List of top 5 games under 50MB

Features

List of top 5 games under 50MB
Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Samsung One UI 3.1 update brings camera features to old Galaxy phones
Mobiles
Samsung One UI 3.1 update brings camera features to old Galaxy phones
Oppo Find X3 shows up on benchmark websites; reveals key specifications

Mobiles

Oppo Find X3 shows up on benchmark websites; reveals key specifications
iOS 14.5 beta update beings new emojis and shortcuts

News

iOS 14.5 beta update beings new emojis and shortcuts
Realme GT 5G to debut on March 4, likely to feature glass back

Mobiles

Realme GT 5G to debut on March 4, likely to feature glass back
We might see the launch of Apple AirPods 3 next month

Wearables

We might see the launch of Apple AirPods 3 next month

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers