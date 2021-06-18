Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 aka Reflection has been revealed by Riot Games. The major update will bring a new BattlePass, the Year 1 Event Pass, the Give Back Bundle, and the controversial new Agent. Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 will commence on Tuesday, June 22. Also Read - Valorant free-to-play tactical shooter game coming to mobile, Riot Games confirms

Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 Reflection Battle Pass: When will it begin?

This time Valorant's battle pass 'comes down' to Reflection as Riot Games reminiscing old lang syne has planned to celebrate the game's one-year anniversary. Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 Reflection Battle Pass will be available for purchase from June 22.

Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 Reflection Battle Pass: How much will it cost?

Valorant’s next battle pass would cost players 1,000 VP which is around $10. Battle pass in Valorant is nothing but a set of cosmetic items including weapons skins, cards, sprays, titles. The Act 1 pass will have Radiante Points as well. Players will get access to a Battle pass free version and claims rewards that are labeled ‘free.’

Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 Reflection Battle Pass: Rewards, skins, weapon bundles, and more

The Act 3 Episode 1 Battlepass will include three weapons ‘thematics’- Jigsaw skins, glossy Monarch skins, and K/TAC skins. While players have long been asking for dark lore-based skins, developers have decided to add K/TAC skins in the new battle pass which will have the word ‘Kingdom’ inscribed on them.

Art Lead, Sean Marino explains that the Jigsaw skins take cues from “key art [..] made for Killjoy, Skye, Yoru, and Astra.” Riot games cite that the new battle pass content is mostly metagame-themed. The pass will include “Max Money,” “Clutch or Kick,” sprays and Force, Save player cards. The developer has included a few blithe cosmetics like Salmon Nigiri, Caught, Rubber Ducky gun buddies, and Surprised Penguin spray. The new Episode 3, Act 1 battle pass will include a total of 13 weapons skins, 12 player cards, 16 sprays, and nine gun buddies.

For the first time, Valorant Battlepass mechanics will include squad boosts. Players in the same team will earn more XP.

Squad boost points:

Party of 1: 0% Bonus XP

Party of 2: 8% Bonus XP

Party of 3: 12% Bonus XP

Party of 4: 16% Bonus XP

Party of 5: 20% Bonus XP

Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 Reflection Battle Pass: The controversial Kay/O agent

The new Episode will introduce KAY/O or Kayo, Valorant’s latest agent. The developer has recently been in controversy for copying Fortnite’s “The Foundation” skin for their new agent. While agent’s getup closely resembles that in Fortnite it has caused rebutting in the gaming sphere. That said KAY/O is an initiator with three throwable abilities- ZERO/point, FLASH/drive, and FRAG/ment.

Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 Reflection Battle Pass: When will the new episode end?

Most of Valorant’s seasons have a run-time of around nine weeks, the new episode is expected to stick till August.