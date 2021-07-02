comscore Vi prepaid recharge plans July 2021: List of all Vi recharge plans under Rs 500 with benefits, validity
Vi prepaid recharge plans July 2021: List of all Vi recharge plans under Rs 500 with benefits, validity

Vi Prepaid Recharge Plans List July 2021: Here is a list of all Vi (Vodafone Idea) mobile recharge under Rs 500 and offers with their price, data benefits, and validity.

_Vi (Vodafone Idea) is amongst the top three telecom service providers in India. Vi currently holds 24.20 of the Indian telecom market according to the latest subscriber data collated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released in May. The operator currently provides customers with plans starting from Rs 19 and go up to Rs 2,595. Here’s a list of prepaid plans Vi has to offer in India under Rs 500. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid plan offering 2GB of daily data and other benefits

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 449 plan users will get 4GB of daily data along with unlimited calls 100 daily SMSes. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days. It also comes with night data without limits from 12 AM to 6 AM. Users can also carry forward their unused data from Mon-Fri into Sat-Sun. They also get access to Vi Movies & TV. Also Read - Vi (Vodafone Idea) takes on Jio launches Rs 267 prepaid plan with 25GB data, unlimited calling benefits

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan

The Rs 299 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Under the plan, consumers get 4GB of daily high speed data, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. This also comes with unlimited night data and weekend data rollover benefits. Vi Movies & TV is also included in the bunch. Also Read - Jio vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans with high-speed data, 365 days validity

Vi Rs 399 prepaid plan

Vodafone’s Rs 399 prepaid pack is currently offering users 1.5GB of high speed data per day with a validity period of 56 days. The prepaid plan also comes with unlimited calling facility, 100 daily SMS, and a subscription to Vi Movies & TV. It also comes with unlimited night data and weekend data rollover benefits.

Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 249 prepaid plan Vi offers customers 1.5GB of daily data, with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. The plan comes with a validity for 28 days. It comes with unlimited night data, Vi Movies & TV Classic access and weekend data rollover benefits.

Vi Rs 149 prepaid plan

Vi under its Rs 149 prepaid plan offers customers 2GB of total data, unlimited calls and 300 SMSes. The pack comes with a validity of 28 Days.

Vi Rs 401 prepaid plan

Vi under its Rs 401 plan provides its customers with 3GB of daily data, along with a total of 16GB of additional data. The plan bundles unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily SMSes for 28 days. It comes with unlimited night data, Vi Movies & TV Classic access and weekend data rollover benefits. Apart from this, the plan also includes a year of free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Vi Rs 19 prepaid plan

This is the cheapest prepaid plan Vi has to offer. Under its Rs 19 plan, the company offers customers unlimited calling benefits along with 200MB of high-speed data. It has a validity of 2 days.

Vi Rs 269 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 269 prepaid plan, the company offers its customers 4GB of total data along with unlimited calling benefits, 600 SMSes along with access to Vi Movies & TV Basic. It comes with a validity of 56 days.

Vi Rs 379 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 379 plan, Vi provides its customers with 6GB of total data for 84 days, with unlimited calling benefit, 1,000 SMSes and access to Vi Movies & TV Basic. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Vi Rs 129 prepaid plan

The Rs 129 prepaid plan comes with a total validity of 24 days. It comes with 2GB of data, unlimited calling benefit and 300 SMSes.

Vi Rs 219 prepaid plan

Vi’s Rs 219 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. The pack also includes 100 daily SMS and unlimited calling benefits. Additional benefits include a complimentary subscription to Vi Movies & TV Basic.

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 405 prepaid plan the company offers its customers 90GB of total data, 100 daily SMS and unlimited calling benefits. It also includes unlimited night data, weekend data rollover and Vi Movies & TV VIP access. It also offers customers a year of complementary ZEE5 Premium subscription. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

Vi Rs 301 prepaid plan

Vi’s Rs 301 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 28Days. Over that, customers also get Rs 1000 per day Hospicare cover by Aditya Birla Health Insurance (10 days at a time, upto 30 days per year for 18-55 years old with sound health in non-hazardous jobs) (Insurance in the name in VIL records). It also comes with unlimited night data, weekend data rollover and Vi Movies & TV Classic access.

Vi Rs 148 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 148 prepaid plan offers customers unlimited calls, 1GB of daily high speed data and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. It comes with a validity of 18 days.

Vi Rs 99 prepaid plan

The Rs 99 plan also comes with unlimited calling benefit, 1GB of total data. It does not include any complementary SMSes and has a pack validity of 18 days.

Vi Rs 398 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 398 plan, Vi offers its customers 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 Days. It also includes unlimited night data, weekend data rollover and Vi Movies & TV VIP access.

Vi Rs 499 prepaid plan

Vi’s Rs 499 plan includes 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calls with a validity of 70 days. Other benefits include unlimited night data, weekend data rollover and Vi Movies & TV Classic access.

Vi Rs 447 prepaid plan

The Rs 447 plan comes with unlimited calling benefit, 50GB of total data and 100 SMSes per day. The pack comes with a total validity of 60 Days. It also includes Vi Movies & TV Classic access.

Vi Rs 267 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 267 prepaid plan, Vi offers its customers 25GB of total data, with unlimited calling benefit and 100 complimentary SMSes per day. The pack also includes access to Vi Movies & TV Classic and comes with a validity of 30 Days.

Vi Rs 199 prepaid plan

The Rs 199 plan comes with 1GB of daily data, unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily SMSes for 24 days. It also includes access to Vi Movies & TV Basic.

Vi Rs 109 prepaid plan

Lastly, the Rs 109 plan offers customers unlimited calling benefits and 1GB of data. It does not include any free SMSes. The plan has a validity of 20 days.

  Published Date: July 2, 2021 7:53 PM IST

