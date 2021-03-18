comscore Vivo X60 series brings Virtual RAM to smartphones: How does it work?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Vivo X60 series brings Virtual RAM to smartphones: What is it and how does it work?
News

Vivo X60 series brings Virtual RAM to smartphones: What is it and how does it work?

Features

Vivo brings the concept of virtual RAM to smartphones with the X60 series. The idea is to offer more RAM space temporarily for certain apps and services.

Vivo X60 Pro

Image: Vivo X60 Pro

The Vivo X60 series is launching next week and as teased, it will be all about the camera experience. Vivo has partnered with Zeiss this year to work on the camera experiences, similar to the partnership between OnePlus and Hasselblad. While details about the cameras are under the wraps, Vivo has shared information on another feature that is likely to appeal to performance enthusiasts. Drawing from the world of PCs, Vivo is introducing Virtual RAM to smartphones. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR upate: Donkatsu medal, all-talent championship, APK download, more

Virtual RAM is unheard of in the world of smartphones but the concept is simple. The idea is to borrow some space from the storage and allot it to the RAM when the system needs more memory. To simplify it further, the phone will take some storage space and use for “RAM functions” when the available DDR RAM is reaching its full capacity. This, theoretically, will ease up the system, eventually boosting performance. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Virtual RAM in Vivo X60 series to boost performance

On the Vivo X60 series, the Virtual RAM function is supposed to provide an extra 3GB memory to the RAM. Hence, if the phone has 8GB of DDR RAM, the Virtual RAM function can boost the total available memory to 11GB RAM. Vivo says this results in improving the user experience while multitasking with several apps. It is also supposed to help cut down lag on these phones. Also Read - Here's how to make, send custom WhatsApp Stickers with these easy steps

“Vivo has independently developed a brand-new memory management technology. Instead of distributing small amounts of memory data, it uses processes as a unit to accurately identify processes that are of low importance and do not affect the user experience among those occupying a large amount of memory, and exchange these processes with external storage space, so as to greatly reduce the running memory occupied by a single app,” says Vivo in an official statement to BGR India.

“Thus, the original DDR storage space of a fixed capacity can support the running of more apps. Compared with the traditional memory management technology, the memory usage efficiency has increased by 37 percent, which is equivalent to a device with 8GB memory and provides an extra memory space of 3GB, providing a user experience equivalent to 11GB,” adds Vivo.

Vivo X60 series India launch on March 25: Details on Zeiss camera, AMOLED panel, chipset, and more

Image: Vivo X60 Pro+

The idea makes sense on high-performance smartphones, given the bleeding-edge specifications they offer. Adding more RAM capacity is pricey on phones. However, onboard storage is available aplenty, and using up to 3GB of space won’t affect most users in terms of performance (assuming you don’t fill up the entirety of 128GB). Additionally, using a fast UFS 3.1-based storage should help in matching the RAM’s read/write speeds. Hence, performance seekers get an extra dosage of RAM without having to pay extra.

When can Virtual RAM be useful?

vivo x60, vivo x60 pro, vivo x60 pro plus, vivo x60 launch date, vivo x60 pro launch date, vivo x60 pro plus launch date, vivo x60 price in india, vivo x60 pro price in india, vivo x60 pro plus price in india, vivo x60 sale, vivo x60 pro sale, vivo x60 pro plus sale, vivo x60, vivo x60 pro, vivo x60 pro plus, zeiss, zeiss camera, snapdragon 888, exynos 1080, 12GB RAM, 48MP camera

Image: Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo claims that Virtual RAM will be useful while multitasking with demanding apps. Hence, mobile gamers and mobile video editors are likely to see apps remain in the memory, when required. Vivo doesn’t say how the extra virtual RAM affects battery life, and hence, we have to wait for our hands-on with the X60.

The presence of Virtual RAM does indicate at the performance credentials of the X60 series. Vivo has already teased including a Snapdragon 800 series chip this time. This puts the X60 series up there with the high-performance Android flagships in the market. Additionally, the partnership with Carl Zeiss is expected to offer some large advancements in camera performance.

The Vivo X60 series is launching on March 25 and will include three models – X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 18, 2021 7:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?
Features
Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?
How to create customised WhatsApp Stickers on Android, iOS

How To

How to create customised WhatsApp Stickers on Android, iOS

Xbox Game Pass PC to add EA Play on March 19

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass PC to add EA Play on March 19

Flipkart Sony Audio Fest: Top deals on wireless headphones

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Sony Audio Fest: Top deals on wireless headphones

Flipkart Sony Audio Fest: Top deals on Sony WF-H800, WF-XB700, and other truly wireless earbuds

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Sony Audio Fest: Top deals on Sony WF-H800, WF-XB700, and other truly wireless earbuds

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite new renders leaked, teases flat display and new colours

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite new renders leaked, teases flat display and new colours

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Xbox Game Pass PC to add EA Play on March 19

Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021: TRAI

JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download

Realme Narzo 30 to launch in India in 4G and 5G variants

iPhone loyalty sees an all-time high as compared to Android

Vivo X60 series brings Virtual RAM to smartphones: How does it work?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72

Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

Is the Canon EOS M50 Mark II a worthy upgrade? We find out

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Mix फोल्डेबल फोन की तस्वीरें लीक, Samsung Galaxy Fold से होगी टक्कर

ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक, Snapdragon 888 प्रोसेसर के साथ मिलेगी शानदार स्क्रीन

Itel ने भारत में लॉन्च किए चार Smart TV, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे Dolby Audio समेत जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE कब होगा लॉन्च? लीक हुई जानकारी

PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 Update को ऐसे करें डाउनलोड, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Xbox Game Pass PC to add EA Play on March 19
Gaming
Xbox Game Pass PC to add EA Play on March 19
Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021: TRAI

News

Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021: TRAI
JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download

News

JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download
Realme Narzo 30 to launch in India in 4G and 5G variants

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 30 to launch in India in 4G and 5G variants
iPhone loyalty sees an all-time high as compared to Android

News

iPhone loyalty sees an all-time high as compared to Android

new arrivals in india

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers