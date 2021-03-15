Vivo X60 series will mark its entrance into the Indian market on March 25. The new Vivo X-series smartphones that include the vanilla X60, X60 Pro, and high-end X60 Pro+ were already showcased in China last December. Also Read - Upcoming smartphones in India in March 2021: OnePlus 9, Realme 8, Poco X3 Pro, Micromax In 1, and more

While early adopters highly praised the X60 Pro+ optics, reviewers in India are waiting to get hands-on the devices to test the features. Notably, the Vivo X60 series camera system is calibrated by Zeiss optics, the German branded camera that made Nokia smartphones popular. Speaking of the Vivo X60 series entry in India, the devices will be sold on e-retail platforms Amazon, Flipkart, and via the company’s official site vivo.com, and offline stores as well. All three phones are expected to carry a similar price tag as the Chinese variants. Here are the details of the new Vivo X60 lineup to take a look at. It is worth noting that the details in this article are strictly based on the preliminary specs sheet. Also Read - Vivo X60 series to bring big camera upgrades, India launch set for March 25

Vivo X60 Pro+: Design, display, camera, hardware, other features

The Vivo X60Pro+ features a tall form factor with curved edges for better grip. For the Pro+ variant, Vivo has used a ‘vegan leather’ back cover, a design language similar to what we have seen on certain Realme phones. Upfront, the Chinese OEM has embedded Gorilla Glass for added protection. That aside, the phone features an aluminum mid-frame with a flat top and bottom. At the back, a wide rectangular camera module sits at the top left corner with a big Zeiss-branded primary sensor accommodated by three other sensors and LED flash. Also Read - Vivo X60 series launching globally on March 22: Price, features and more

Upfront, the Vivo X60 Pro+ gets a minimal bezel punch-hole display that embeds an optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The AMOLED display measures 6.5-inch (diagonally) and features full HD+ resolution, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Underneath the hood sits a premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor clocked at 2.84GHz. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB native storage.

Besides the premium-packed features, the camera segment is another headline factor of the Vivo X60 Pro+ phone. The quad-camera arrangement on the phone houses a 50-megapixel GN1 (four-axis OIS) primary sensor, 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with gimbal system, a 32-megapixel telephoto optical zoom lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope zoom lens. The punch-hole cutout houses a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

In terms of backup, the Vivo X60 Pro+ packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging and reverse wired charging support. Other features include- USB 3.2 Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band WiFi, NFC, mono speaker, and 5G connectivity support.

Vivo X60 Pro: Design, display, camera, hardware, other features

The Vivo X60 Pro variant’s design language is similar to that of the Pro+ version with an aluminum frame, gorilla glass front. However, the X60 Pro does not get the vegan leather back like the high-end model. The screen size and refresh rate are similar as well.

Speaking of the internal hardware, the Vivo X60 Pro equips a Samsung chipset instead of a Qualcomm mobile platform. The phone is powered by an Exynos 1080 chipset fabricated on a 5nm EUV-based FinFET process. The chipset is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the Vivo X60 Pro sports a Zeiss-branded quad-camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 (four-axis OIS) sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV and macro photography support, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The front camera resolution is similar to the X60 Pro+.

While the key specs are nearly the same, the Vivo X60 Pro+ gets a slightly bigger 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging and reversed wired charging support.

Vivo X60: Design, display, camera, hardware, other features

Unlike the high-end Vivo X60 models, the standard Vivo X60 features a flat AMOLED (instead of a curved display) panel. However, the screen size, refresh rate, and resolution are the same. The Vivo X60 also gets an optical fingerprint sensor, Exynos 1080 chipset (Mali-G78 GPU), and a 32-megapixel front camera.

As for the memory configuration, the vanilla Vivo X-series phone offers two options- 8GB/12GB RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1) onboard storage. In terms of optics, Vivo X60 gets a triple camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV. The battery pack is the same as the Vivo X60 Pro+. All three phones run custom OiriginOS based Android 11 right out of the box.

Vivo X60 series: Expected price, availability

As mentioned earlier, the new Vivo X60 series will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, vivo.com, and offline retail stores. In terms of pricing, the new Vivo X-series smartphones are expected to carry a similar price as in the Chinese market except for the difference in GST.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ was launched at a starting price of CNY 4,998 which is around Rs 56,500. The Vivo X60 Pro carried a price tag of CNY 4,498 (around Rs 50,600), while the regular model Vivo X60 was priced at CNY 3,498 (approx. Rs 39,300) for the base variant with 8GB RAM/128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.