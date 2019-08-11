comscore Vodafone vs Airtel: A look at best family plans for postpaid users
Family plans on postpaid allow you to have a single billing for all family members. The plans offered by Vodafone and Airtel offer free voice calling and data benefits too. Here is a look at the best family plans.

A lot has changed in the telecom sector in the past one year. The lifetime free incoming call service has been discontinued. It is now replaced with minimum monthly prepaid recharge plans. A lot of subscribers end up making Rs 199 or Rs 249 recharge monthly, which gives them about 1GB daily data, unlimited calls and more. But there are family plans for postpaid users that offer similar benefits, and let you save some money and hassle. Here is a look at best family plans on Vodafone and Airtel postpaid.

Vodafone family plans on postpaid

Vodafone has six postpaid plans starting at Rs 399 a month, and going all the way up to Rs 999 a month. Out of these, only three plans have family benefits. These include Rs 598 plan, Rs 749 plan and Rs 999 plan. All three plans offer unlimited local and national calling benefits without FUP, along with unlimited roaming. Users also get 100 local and national SMS free, daily. So, let’s talk about the other benefits offered by Vodafone family plans.

Vodafone RED Together Rs 598

The affordable Vodafone family plan is available for Rs 598 a month (18 percent GST extra). With this plan, you can have one primary connection, and one add on connection. The primary user gets 50GB data, whereas the secondary user gets 30GB data.

Vodafone RED Together Rs 749

Users have to pay Rs 749 a month (18 percent GST extra). For the price, you get a total of 3 connections – one primary, and two addon. The primary member gets 60GB data, whereas the two-addons get 30GB each.

Vodafone RED Together Rs 999

This is the topmost plan priced at Rs 999 (18 percent GST extra). It lets you have a total of up to 5 connections – one primary, four addons. The primary user gets 80GB data, whereas the others get 30GB each.

Vodafone family plans Rs 598 Rs 749 Rs 999
Unlimited local + national calling Yes Yes Yes
Unlimited national roaming Yes Yes Yes
Number of secondary connections 1 2 4
3G / 4G data (primary user) 50GB 60GB 80GB
3G / 4G data (secondary user) 30GB 30GB 30GB

Other benefits

All plans come with data rollover up to 200GB. Vodafone Play subscription for all members, and Amazon Prime subscription, ZEE5 and Mobile Shield protection is available for primary users. The overall benefits the primary member gets is of Rs 5,497.

Airtel family plans on postpaid

Even Airtel has three family plans starting at Rs 749 and going all the way up to Rs 1,599. Each plan includes 3 months complimentary Netflix subscription, Airtel TV, ZEE5 and 1-year free membership of Amazon Prime Video. All plans also offer unlimited local and national calling benefits along with unlimited national roaming.

Airtel Rs 749 postpaid plan

The plan will cost you Rs 749 (18 percent GST extra). Under this plan you can have one primary connection and two secondary connections. The plan also lets you add one add-on data connection (Mi-Fi Hotspot). You get a total of 125GB data for all the connection, and there is no limit on the amount of data that primary and secondary user can use.

Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan

Priced at Rs 999 (18 percent GST extra), you get to have one primary and three secondary connections. The plan also lets you add one add-on data connection. The total data allowance under this plan is 150GB.

Airtel Rs 1,599 postpaid plan

The last plan will set you back by Rs 1,599 (18 percent GST extra). Under this plan, you can have one primary and one secondary connection. Both get unlimited data without any FUP. You can also have one regular SIM connection with this plan, but there are no data benefits included in it.

Airtel family plans Rs 749 Rs 999 Rs 1,599
Unlimited local + national calling Yes Yes Yes
Unlimited national roaming Yes Yes Yes
Number of secondary connections 2 3 1
Secondary data add on 1 1 NA
3G / 4G data (primary + secondary user) 125GB 150GB Unlimited

 

  • Published Date: August 11, 2019 3:42 PM IST

