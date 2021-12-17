Since holidays are just around the corner, it is the perfect time to snuggle into your blanket with hot coco and have movie marathons with your friends and family. At a time like this, although TV channels come up with some interesting lineups of movies and shows, streaming services can offer better original content. While this sounds like a good option, but they can be really expensive and let’s just be honest, most of the time, one streaming service just doesn’t cut it. Also Read - Best Christmas movies and where to watch them

Here is how you can save money on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in India: Also Read - Vodafone is auctioning world's first SMS which says 'Merry Christmas' as an NFT

Netflix subscription

Reliance Jio /Jio Fiber plan starting at Rs 399

Customers can get a monthly Netflix subscription with Jio Fiber prepaid plan starting at Rs 1,499 per month. This plan also offers unlimited calling, unlimited data, monthly subscription for Amazon Prime Video(one-year), Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Voot Select, SonyLiv, Zee5 and more. It comes with a validity of 30 days. Also Read - Another delay in 5G auctions; India might need to wait until 2023 to get 5G speeds

For postpaid users, the Netflix subscription will be available with 3 months validity plans starting at Rs 4,497. It will also give access to Amazon Prime Video(one year), Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Voot Select, SonyLiv, Zee5 and more. Jio Postpaid Plus plans offer Netflix access at a starting price of Rs 399.

Amazon Prime Video subscription

Reliance Jio/Jio Fiber plan starting at Rs 399

Jio Postpaid Plus plans offer access to Amazon Prime Video at a starting price of Rs 399. Users will also get access to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and more. Jio Fiber prepaid plan priced at Rs 999 provides access to Amazon Prime Video along with other streaming services. It comes with a validity of 30 days.

As for postpaid Jio Fiber users, they can get access to the Prime Video app at a starting price of Rs 2997.

Vodafone-Idea plan starting at Rs 499

Vodafone-Idea offers a postpaid plan at a starting price of Rs 499 that offers 30 days of Amazon Prime Video free trial. In addition to this, the plan also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS/per and 75 GB of data, 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription and more.

Amazon Prime Video is priced at Rs 179 per month, and Rs 1,499 per year.

Airtel plan starting at Rs 155

As for Airtel, with prepaid plans, it offers 30 days free access to Amazon Prime Video, 1 GB of data, 300 SMS and 24 days of validity. This plan is priced at Rs 155.

Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Reliance Jio prepaid plans starting Rs 601

Reliance Jio is offering one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with all its prepaid plans mentioned on this website. After the recharge, customers can just sign in to the Disney+ Hotstar app with the same Jio mobile number that you recharged. These prepaid plans start from Rs 601 in India and offer unlimited calling, 3 GB daily data and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea prepaid and postpaid plans starting Rs 501

Vodafone Idea offers a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile on prepaid plan recharge starting from Rs 501 and Rs 499 and above rental plans. The Rs 501 prepaid plan offers unlimited data from 12 am to 6 am every day, Unlimited free calling and 28 days of validity.

Airtel prepaid plan priced at Rs 599

Airtel prepaid plan, priced at Rs 599 offers 1 month of Disney+ Hotstar free subscription. Additionally, it offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS/per day, 3 GB daily data, 30 days of a free trial of Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music, and Xstream Premium. Just like other telecom plans, this plan also comes with a validity of 28 days.

Notably, the one-year subscription plan of Disney+ Hotstar Super will cost you Rs 899 and the Premium plan is available at Rs 1,499 in India.