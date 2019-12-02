Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Soon after Reliance Jio started charging 6 paise per minute as interconnect user charges (IUC), incumbent telcos also hiked prepaid plan prices. Vodafone Idea and Airtel have both hiked prepaid plans by up to 42 percent. The new pricing will be effective starting December 3. Reliance Jio has also announced 40 percent hike in tariffs, and it will be effective starting December 6. Meanwhile, we compared the prepaid plan prices, voice and data benefits offered by Vodafone Idea and Airtel.

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Unlimited sachets

The most affordable plan offered by Airtel and Vodafone Idea is available for Rs 19. Under this plan, you get 2 days validity, 100 free SMS, and 150MB data. The plans also include unlimited on-net calls (within operator network). Off net calls made to other operators will be charged at 6 paise per minute.

Combo recharge vouchers

Vodafone Idea is offering two combo recharge vouchers available at Rs 49 and Rs 79. Both offer a validity of 28 days. The Rs 49 plan comes bundled with 100MB data and Rs 38 talk time. Outgoing calls under this plan will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. The Rs 79 plan, on the other hand, offers 200MB data and Rs 64 talk time. Voice calls made under this plan will be priced at 1 paisa per second.

Airtel also has Rs 49 and Rs 79 prepaid plans with 28 days validity. The Rs 49 plan comes with a talk time Rs 38.52, and 100MB data, whereas the Rs 79 plan offers Rs 63.95 talk time with 200MB data. Airtel to airtel calls are free, whereas FUP for off-net calling is 1,000 minutes.

Unlimited plans (28 days validity)

Airtel has three plans here, priced at Rs 148, Rs 248 and Rs 298, each offering 28 days validity and unlimited calling (with FUP). The only thing changes is the benefits. The Rs 149 plan offers 300 SMS and 2GB data. The Rs 248 plan offers 100 SMS daily, and 1.5GB daily data, whereas the Rs 298 plan offers 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS daily.

Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, is offering four unlimited plans with 28 days validity and an FUP of 1,000 minutes worth off-net calls (to other networks). The base plan is available for Rs 149 which offers 2GB data, and 300 free local and national SMS. Next is the Rs 249 plan which offers 100 daily SMS and 1.5GB daily data. The other two plans are available at Rs 299 and Rs 399, both offering 100 free SMS daily. The Rs 299 plan offers 2GB daily data, whereas the Rs 399 plan offers 3GB daily data.

Unlimited plans (84 days validity)

Airtel has two plans offering unlimited calls with FUP, complimentary Wynk Music subscription, Free Hello Tunes and Anti-Virus mobile protection. The Rs 598 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, and Rs 698 plan offer 2GB daily data. Both plans come with 84 days validity and 100 free SMS daily. FUP is 3,000 mins for all 84-day packs.

There are three Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with 84 days validity. They all offer unlimited voice calls with an FUP of 3,000 minutes. The base plan is available for Rs 379 and comes with 6GB data, 1,000 free SMS. Then you have Rs 599 plan with 1.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily. The last plan is available for Rs 699, and it comes with 2GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily.

Annual packs (365 days validity)

Vodafone Idea has two prepaid plans that offer 365 days validity, and unlimited voice calls with an FUP of 12,000 minutes. The base plan is available for Rs 1,499 and it offers total of 24GB data, and 3,600 free SMS. The higher plan is available for Rs 2,399 which comes with 1.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily.

Airtel also has two plans with unlimited calling and 365 days validity. The first plan is available for Rs 1,498, which offers a total of 24GB data and 3,600 free SMS throughout the validity. The other plan is available for Rs 2,398 which comes with 1.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily. The FUP on these plans is 12,000 minutes.