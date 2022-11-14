Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

5G services began rolling out in India in October, marking the beginning of the next phase of wireless communication in the country that lagged behind other countries at the time of the 4G rollout. The government fast-tracked the deployment of 5G in India to shorten the gap to nearly two years, but a wider rollout throughout the country would take at least one more year. At the time of launch, leading telecom service providers, Reliance Jio and Airtel said they were hoping to roll out 5G to every nook and corner by 2023. That’s almost a year from today. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus service arrives in Panipat: Where it will be available in the city

So, if 5G is available, where can you find it? And what do you need to access it? Also Read - Jio True 5G launched in two more cities, users get unlimited free 1Gbps data

Supported phones

As simple as it might seem, you need a 5G phone to access 5G. The market is inundated by phones and devices that support 5G connectivity, so you do not have to rummage in the market for a favourable option. Chances are you already own a 5G phone. Every brand has its 5G phone available in India at different prices. But if you are going to buy a new 5G phone. You need to keep in mind if the phone’s brand supports India’s 5G network. While 5G phones entered India back in 2019, they did not come with support for 5G services offered by Indian carriers. For that, a software update is required. You have to check if the brand the phone of which you are going to buy has rolled out that update. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus at Bengaluru airport launched today, after Delhi airport

Brands that have rolled out the necessary software update for most of their phones include Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, Poco, Oppo, and OnePlus. Other brands such as Motorola, Samsung, and Tecno are gradually updating their phones to support 5G in India. Apple and Google, on the other hand, said 5G software for their phones would arrive sometime in December. Asus and LG have not provided any update on when their phones will get the software update that enables 5G support.

We are thrilled to announce that #Airtel5GPlus is now 1 million strong! To check if you are Airtel5G Plus ready now visit https://t.co/e5bEtpBCT8. pic.twitter.com/Jyust5Kwau — airtel India (@airtelindia) November 2, 2022



Nearly every brand is rolling out different software updates to their phones for different carriers. That is because while Airtel uses the NSA 5G network, Jio will offer SA 5G connectivity. The latter requires the phone in a slightly different setup. Thus, different software. Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Poco, and Nothing phones now support Jio True 5G, as well as Airtel 5G Plus.

To check if your phone supports Airtel 5G Plus, download the Airtel app and tap the banner that says – “Check if your phone is 5G enabled.” The app will check if your phone is compatible and if it is, whether or not it has the necessary software support to run Airtel’s 5G services. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has not provided such an option in its MyJio app. But it is offering users an invite to access its 5G services. Tapping the banner will enrol you for Jio True 5G, but it will be available only if you have a compatible phone. Reliance Jio says it will inform users when it has checked if their phone is eligible for True 5G.

Coverage in cities

Airtel and Reliance Jio said they are aggressively moving ahead with the rollout process. According to Airtel, it plans to cover all towns and cities by 2023. Reliance Jio, too, has a similar timeline. But the initial rollout has taken place in select cities. Airtel launched its 5G services in eight cities initially, while Jio made its services available in four cities.

Cities that now have Airtel 5G Plus have expanded since then, so now you can access the company’s 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi and Panipat. Airtel has also rolled out 5G across the Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Reliance Jio has also added more cities to its 5G network. If you are in Delhi, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Nathdwara.

If you have either Airtel or Reliance Jio, living in one of the aforementioned cities, as well as a compatible phone with the necessary software, you are likely to experience 5G speeds. But you should not expect 5G to be available everywhere even in the earmarked cities since the deployment is underway.