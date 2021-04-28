comscore Watch Latest Bollywood Hindi movies online on best sites like Disney Plus Hotsar, Voot and more
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Best websites to watch Hindi Bollywood movies online for free during COVID-19 pandemic time
News

Best websites to watch Hindi Bollywood movies online for free during COVID-19 pandemic time

Entertainment

With the pandemic upon us, watching the latest movies is the source of entertainment we need to pass our time. Therefore, here's a look at top sites for free Hindi movies to go for.

movies sites for free

Image: Pixabay

The Coronavirus pandemic has led us into relying heavily on entertainment to watch movies and shows for keeping away the negativity around (at least, for some time). This is when the urge to watch the latest movies available exponentially grows and so does the demand for online platforms that provide us with some. Also Read - DC vs MI, IPL 2021 match livestream: Watch for free on your mobile, PC

But, the source of entertainment should be legal and there are many out there that claim to provide access to the latest movies but can end up exposing you to malware. This is where we step in to tell you about sites you can visit to watch Bollywood movies legally, that too for free. Keep on reading to know about them. Also Read - RCB vs KKR IPL match today: How to watch livestream on Disney+ Hotstar for free without subscription

Before we start, it’s worth noting that these sites tend to offer partial content for free and to access more, you will be required to pay for the subscription. You can easily access them and this is applicable for people living outside India with the help of a VPN. Also Read - PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch for free on Disney+ Hotstar

Best sites to watch Hindi movies for free

1. Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is one of the popular platforms to watch online content such as movies, TV shows, web series, and more. You get a plethora of movies options (including the latest and old) of varying genres. This also includes English movies and shows, access to sports, and more.

disney+ hotstar

While the platform (which has a website and even an app) is subscription-based (Rs 399/year for VIP, Rs 1,499/year for Premium, Rs 299/month for Premium), you can get access to the Hindi movies and TV shows for free. Another good thing about the website that you aren’t required to sign up in order to access the content. This makes things a lot easier when all you want to do is watch movies and chill.

2. ZEE5

Next up is ZEE5, which is another popular OTT platform in India. This site allows you to access movies, web series, and more. Yet again, you don’t have to get involved with a signup process and directly start using the website or the app and watch content.

ZEE5

The free nature of ZEE5 is applicable to the latest web series and even the movies. The site works smoothly, although, the TV app tends to stutter at times. You also an option to upgrade to ZEE5 Premium (at Rs 499/year) for access to more paid content. But, you a lot of Airtel plans offer free ZEE5 subscription, so, can be sorted in that aspect and continue watching the content for free.

3. Voot

This is another platform for movies, shows, and series. While a major chunk of content is related to TV shows such as Big Boss and more popular reality shows, there are movies to look at even in  English, Telugu, Bengali, and Kannada languages.

voot

The website is easy to use. However, the only problem here is long ads, which is mainly in the free version. If you want to get rid of the ads and watch more content, you can always pay Rs 499 a year, which is quite affordable.

4. MX Player

MX Player is also a site that provides access to Hindi movies and shows. The platform lets you view content in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more, so you know you have a plethora of content to watch for free.

mx player

There’s also access to Hindi dubbed content, which can prove helpful for many. While the site is easy to use, there isn’t a lot of the latest movie content available. Although, a number of web series have found their way into the platform.

5. Eros Now

This is another place to watch movies and shows with the added perk of music streaming. You get to watch Bollywood movies, Punjabi movies, and loads more. While the movies do not belong to the latest lot, you do get some good options to visit.

eros now

There won’t any ad disturbances too. But, one thing worth noting is that the free content is limited and for many movies, you will have to subscribe to Eros Now. The good thing is that it requires you to pay Rs 49/month, Rs 79/quarter, and Rs 399/year, which seems quite nominal for the wide range of content you will get.

6. JioCinema

JioCinema, as the name suggests, belongs to the popular telecom operator Jio and provides you with access to free movies, TV shows, web series, and even music. All you have to do is be a Jio user and you can get access to free movies and other content. Given that Jio is quite popular in India, it shouldn’t be a problem for most of us.

jiocinema

The platform works smoothly and includes a lot of new content, which is also available on paid OTT platforms such as Netflix and more.

7. Airtel Xstream

This is another platform that belongs to another popular telco. Airtel Xstream lets you watch movies, shows, and more for free. Over here too, you need to be an Airtel subscriber for free access to a plethora of content that is available.

airtel xstream

There’s also the presence of Live TV, content for kids, TV shows, and news, in case, you want to explore other types of content too. The only thing is that the movie content involves really old movies too and you will have to search for content that appeases you.

Free Hindi movies for free: Bonus options

Apart from the aforementioned, there are various options to watch the latest Hindi movies and shows, considering a lot of them release on the OTT platforms too. There are options such as Amazon Prime Video, Mubi, and more that can provide you with access to free content on a trial basis. You at least you are sorted for a month.

Plus, you also get access to Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and even Netflix via various telecom packs. This way too, you get access to these platforms for free.

Do let us know the site that you find the best to watch free movies online in the comments section below.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 28, 2021 11:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 28, 2021 11:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Odyssey and more: A look at the new Samsung laptops
Photo Gallery
Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Odyssey and more: A look at the new Samsung laptops
Samsung Galaxy Book laptops make official entry: A look at them

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Book laptops make official entry: A look at them

Samsung launches four new laptops: Price, specs

Laptops

Samsung launches four new laptops: Price, specs

8 interesting facts about CoWIN

Apps

8 interesting facts about CoWIN

Truecaller launches COVID-19 Healthcare Directory

News

Truecaller launches COVID-19 Healthcare Directory

Apex Legends Mobile Early Access available on Android

Gaming

Apex Legends Mobile Early Access available on Android

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

8 interesting facts about CoWIN

Truecaller launches COVID-19 Healthcare Directory

Apex Legends Mobile Early Access available on Android

Microsoft Build 2021 registration is now open

CoWIN portal crashed: cowin.gov.in server facing issues, users unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Best websites to watch Hindi movies online for free during COVID-19 pandemic time

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launch today: All you need to know

5 health gadgets you must have at home amid COVID-19 crisis

Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium at an intriguing price

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best websites to watch Hindi movies online for free during COVID-19 pandemic time

Features

Best websites to watch Hindi movies online for free during COVID-19 pandemic time
DC vs MI, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch for free

How To

DC vs MI, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch for free
RCB vs KKR IPL match today: How to watch livestream on Disney+ Hotstar for free

How To

RCB vs KKR IPL match today: How to watch livestream on Disney+ Hotstar for free
PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch for free

How To

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch for free
How to watch IPL 2021 live match online for free on mobile, TV, laptop

How To

How to watch IPL 2021 live match online for free on mobile, TV, laptop

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Book Pro 360 लैपटॉप हुए लॉन्च, मिलेगा 32GB तक RAM सपोर्ट

Fire-Boltt BSW001 smartwatch review in hindi: अच्छे फीचर्स वाली सस्ती स्मार्टवॉच

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Event आज, लॉन्च हो सकते हैं नए Galaxy Book लैपटॉप

Asus ZenFone 8 की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, नहीं मिलेगा ये धांसू फीचर

Xiaomi ला रही है 200MP कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन, सामने आई जानकारी

Latest Videos

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try

Features

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try
Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.
Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home

News

Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home
Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced

News

Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced

News

8 interesting facts about CoWIN
Apps
8 interesting facts about CoWIN
Truecaller launches COVID-19 Healthcare Directory

News

Truecaller launches COVID-19 Healthcare Directory
Apex Legends Mobile Early Access available on Android

Gaming

Apex Legends Mobile Early Access available on Android
Microsoft Build 2021 registration is now open

News

Microsoft Build 2021 registration is now open
CoWIN portal crashed: cowin.gov.in server facing issues, users unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine

News

CoWIN portal crashed: cowin.gov.in server facing issues, users unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers