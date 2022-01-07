comscore What are cookies and why Google, Facebook are paying a hefty fine for it?
  • Home
  • Features
  • What are cookies and why every internet user should know about it
News

What are cookies and why every internet user should know about it

Features

Google and Facebook have been fined heavily by a French govt agency for the irregular use of ‘Cookies’. Wondering what harm could an innocent cookie do? Well, the one in your kitchen won’t do mu

Internet browser

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Google and Facebook have been fined heavily by a French govt agency for the irregular use of ‘Cookies’. Wondering what harm could an innocent cookie do? Well, the one in your kitchen won’t do much, apart from adding to your calorie intake. The second kind is what we are worried about: internet cookies. Also Read - Google, Facebook fined 210 million euros for making it tough to reject website trackers

Cookies are like a website’s memory. Remove it, and the website you visit on your browser will no longer remember you. It won’t offer any kind of special treatment either. Also Read - Ex-Starlink India head reveals plan to write whitepaper on broadband and poverty

Cookies are text files with tiny amounts of data about you. This data is used to identify your computer as you. It essentially provides character to your online identity. For instance, a cookie will tell a website that you were looking to buy a phone from previous searches. It will also give hints about the price range you are looking at and even the brands you prefer. Also Read - Elon Musk's Starlink will have to refund money to all Indian pre-orders

The data that is stored in a cookie is created as soon as you use a server. It labels some specific identity to you and even your computer. The computer stores this data locally and every time you visit the same website, it knows you by a unique ID. The website then shows relevant information to you.

Why should I read about cookies

If you are a creature living under a rock with no internet connection, you can skip this story. If not, no matter how little internet you use, you have directly or indirectly interacted with cookies. It helps make internet surfing much easier on private devices. Very often, when you visit a new website, it asks your permission to accept cookies. You get a choice to either accept or reject.

Let’s take these two scenarios and explain what happens

Accept

As soon as you hit accept, the website will start tracking data about how you are moving within their domain. They will know what page you are visiting, how much time you are spending on a particular section and even the point of exit. If you decide to sign-up for any of the services being offered by the website, it can even remember your user ID and password (with consent). Isn’t it convenient to just jump into the sign-in page and press a button to log in. This is how a cookie helps you. It identities you and your laptop, or phone, or desktop with a unique ID and it tells the website how to treat you.

As is with most things online, there’s a good side and there’s a bad side. The good side is that if you accept cookies, entering and exiting websites and services is almost effortless. You don’t have to remember user IDs or passwords, you don’t have to see irrelevant and spammy ads and sometimes you even get the deal that you were actually looking for.

Can cookies be bad?

Now on to the bad. A cookie is like a double-edged sword. It can help you be lazy with passwords and user IDs and find you those occasional deals as well. But, in the wrong hands, it can make life miserable.

The cookies are not dangerous by themselves, they can’t be modified by some third party. However, if a PC is hacked, malicious actors can access your browsing and other sensitive data from the cookies and can use it against you.

Now, on to the second scenario.

Reject

If you reject cookies. It is simple. The internet will throw generic ads at you, which may or may not be relevant. Every time you visit a particular website, it will ask for your credentials and it won’t track your activity online.

The user experience might not be as smooth as the developer would intend but your data is going nowhere and you will be in complete control. The choice is yours.

Further, you also have the option to delete existing cookies from your browser which will also have the same impact as rejecting the request in the first place.

Google and Facebook Fined

Google and Facebook have been fined a sum of 210 million euros by a French govt agency CNIL. According to the agency, these two websites have made it easy for the user to accept cookies. On the other hand, deleting cookies does take some effort. The user will have to enter the browser settings, look for ‘privacy features’ and then delete the cookies. The tech giants have been given a timeline of 3 months to provide a resolution for this issue.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 7, 2022 5:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Delhi had the maximum number of online gamers in India in 2021: Report
Gaming
Delhi had the maximum number of online gamers in India in 2021: Report
How to find aadhar card number online if you have lost it: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to find aadhar card number online if you have lost it: Follow these simple steps

Amazon India announces Mobile & TV Days sale: Check details

Deals

Amazon India announces Mobile & TV Days sale: Check details

Best work from home broadband plans from Reliance, Airtel, others: Check price, speed, validity, more

Telecom

Best work from home broadband plans from Reliance, Airtel, others: Check price, speed, validity, more

CES 2022: Top 5 weirdly coolest audio products, from invisible headphones to wearable purifier

Photo Gallery

CES 2022: Top 5 weirdly coolest audio products, from invisible headphones to wearable purifier

CES 2022: Top 5 weirdly coolest audio products, from invisible headphones to wearable purifier

Photo Gallery

CES 2022: Top 5 weirdly coolest audio products, from invisible headphones to wearable purifier

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Delhi had the maximum number of online gamers in India in 2021: Report

How to find aadhar card number online if you have lost it: Follow these simple steps

Best work from home broadband plans from Reliance, Airtel, others: Check price, speed, validity, more

Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details

What are cookies and why every internet user should know about it

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Explained: What is energy harvesting, how it will be a part of our lives

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best work from home broadband plans from Reliance, Airtel, others: Check price, speed, validity, more

Telecom

Best work from home broadband plans from Reliance, Airtel, others: Check price, speed, validity, more
Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

News

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency
Ex-Starlink India head reveals plan to write whitepaper on broadband and poverty

News

Ex-Starlink India head reveals plan to write whitepaper on broadband and poverty
Elon Musk's Starlink will have to refund money to all Indian pre-orders

News

Elon Musk's Starlink will have to refund money to all Indian pre-orders
No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money

How To

No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money

हिंदी समाचार

पबजी न्यू स्टेट में आने वाला है धांसू हाइपर कार, Krafton ने किया टीज

Garena Free Fire के 5 जबरदस्त गन कॉम्बिनेशन, रैंक मोड में जीत दिलाने में करते हैं मदद

आज गेम खेलकर फ्री फायर में जीत सकते हैं कई रिवॉर्ड

BSNL के इन प्लान में डेली मिलेगा 5GB तक डेटा, साथ में लंबी वैलिडिटी

iPhone 11, iPhone 12 और iPhone 12 Mini को सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका, Flipkart Sale में मिल रही भारी छूट

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

Delhi had the maximum number of online gamers in India in 2021: Report
Gaming
Delhi had the maximum number of online gamers in India in 2021: Report
How to find aadhar card number online if you have lost it: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to find aadhar card number online if you have lost it: Follow these simple steps
Best work from home broadband plans from Reliance, Airtel, others: Check price, speed, validity, more

Telecom

Best work from home broadband plans from Reliance, Airtel, others: Check price, speed, validity, more
Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India

News

Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details

News

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers