comscore Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here’s what that means
  • Home
  • Features
  • What coloured lights on your Amazon Echo, Google Nest smart speaker mean
News

What coloured lights on your Amazon Echo, Google Nest smart speaker mean

Features

Did you know that Amazon Echo smart speaker shows a a spinning green light when you are on an active call.

Amazon Echo Dot

Image: Amazon

Amazon launched its first smart speaker – the first generation Amazon Echo – in November 2014. Almost two years later in November 2016, Google rolled out its first smart speaker dubbed as the Google Home smart speaker. These two smart speakers marked the beginning of the booming smart home devices in the world. In addition to their respective virtual assistants, Alexa in case of Amazon Echo and Google Assistant in case of the Google Home (now Nest), one of their defining traits has been the colour changing lights. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day sale dates announced: Check out the upcoming smartphone deals

Generation over generation, Amazon has maintained having a circular disc-like structure in its smart speaker that glows in blue-green hue as you interact with Alexa. Google Home and Nest smart speakers, on the other hand, glow in Google’s signature Red Yellow Green and Blue colours as you interact with the Google Assistant. But these smart speakers don’t always glow in their signature colours. Sometimes, the lights in these smart speakers glow in different colours – such as red or green – to convey a message. If you have seen these coloured lights and you are not sure what they mean, fret not. We have compiled a detailed list explaining what these colours mean. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day sales to kick off on January 17: Offers, discounts and more

Here’s what lights on your Amazon Echo smart speaker mean

Yellow: A slow yellow burst or light on your Amazon Echo smart speaker every few seconds means that Alexa has a message or a notification. Alternatively, it can mean that there is a reminder that you missed. To make it stop, you can ask Alexa about the message or the notification. Also Read - Google to reveal Android 13 soon: List of features that Android smartphone users may get

Cyan: A cyan spotlight on a blue ring means that Alexa is listening. This is the light you see every time you interact with Alexa.

Spinning Cyan: A slowly spinning teal and blue light means that your Amazon Echo smart speaker is starting up. If the device has not been set up, the light turns to orange when the device is ready for setup.

Red: A solid red light on your Amazon Echo smart speaker means that the microphone on/off button is pressed. That means the device microphone is disconnected and Alexa is not listening. You can press it again to enable the microphone. On the other hand, on Echo devices with a camera, a red light bar means that your video will not be shared.

Orange: If you see orange coloured light on your Amazon Echo smart speaker, it means that your device is in setup mode, or it is trying to connect to the Internet connectivity.
Pulsing Green: A pulsing green light means that you are receiving a call on your Amazon Echo smart speaker or display.

Spinning Green: On the other hand, a spinning green light means that your Amazon Echo smart speaker or display is on an active call or an active Drop In.

Purple: You will see purple coloured light on your Amazon Echo smart speaker or smart display when the Do Not Disturb mode is turned on and you make a request to Alexa.

Spinning white: A spinning white light means Alexa Guard is turned on and in Away mode. Return Alexa to Home mode in the Alexa app.

Here’s what lights on your Google Nest smart speaker mean

Multi-colored lights spin clockwise and pulse: This means that Google Assistant on your Google Home or Google Nest smart speaker has detected the “Hey Google” hotword and is waiting for your command.

Multi-colored lights continuously spin clockwise: This means that Google Assistant on your Google Nest smart speaker Google Assistant is thinking.

Multi-colored lights continuously pulse: This pattern appears when Google Assistant on your Nest smart speaker is responding to your query.

4 solid orange lights: This pattern can be seen when the microphone is turned off. You can press the microphone mute button to turn the microphone one.

4 white lights slowly pulse: This pattern is displayed when the Google Home is ready for set up.

4 blue lights slowly pulse: This pattern is displayed when the Google Home needs to be verified by you.

4 white lights spin clockwise: This pattern is observed when Google Home is connecting to Wi-Fi.

White lights light up from top to bottom: This pattern is observed. when Google Home is downloading an update

6 white lights spin clockwise: This indicates that Google Home is installing an update.
White and multi-colored lights spin and blink: This indicates that the Google Home smart speaker is booting up.

Orange lights countdown: This means that the Google Home smart speaker is confirming that you want to perform a factory reset.

White lights slowly pulse: This means that an alarm is ringing.

White lights spin: This pattern is displayed when a timer is ringing.

One solid white light shows for about 10 minutes: This means that your Google Home is reminding you that a notification is available. To get the notification, you can say “Hey Google, what’s up?.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 13, 2022 9:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's how your regular PC/Laptop can fulfill your pro gamer dream
Photo Gallery
Here's how your regular PC/Laptop can fulfill your pro gamer dream
Here's how your regular PC/Laptop can fulfill your pro gamer dream

Photo Gallery

Here's how your regular PC/Laptop can fulfill your pro gamer dream

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Features

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features

News

Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features

From new weapon to Extreme mode: Check out PUBG New State update

Photo Gallery

From new weapon to Extreme mode: Check out PUBG New State update

From new weapon to Extreme mode: Check out latest PUBG New State update

Photo Gallery

From new weapon to Extreme mode: Check out latest PUBG New State update

Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

Apps

Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features

Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

Microsoft has discontinued all Xbox One gaming consoles

PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update

Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

Related Topics

Related Stories

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Features

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means
How to use Google Meet s live translated caption feature

How To

How to use Google Meet s live translated caption feature
Amazon Great Republic Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days sales announced

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days sales announced
Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

News

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India
Upcoming smartphone deals on amazon republic day sale: OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and more

Deals

Upcoming smartphone deals on amazon republic day sale: OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and more

हिंदी समाचार

इन 2 तरीकों से डिलीट कर सकते हैं एंड्रॉयड फोन से Gmail अकाउंट, जानें कौन सा है ज्यादा आसान

5 राज्यों के चुनाव के लिए Twitter ने की धांसू तैयारी, यूजर्स को मिलेगी इलेक्शन की रियल टाइम डिटेल्स

पबजी न्यू स्टेट के नए सीजन के सर्वाइवल पास से लेकर रिवॉर्ड की हर जानकारी

Garena Free Fire Free Reward Today (13 January): आज फ्री पाएं बंडल, स्किन और बैकपैक समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे

2022 में Free Fire के 5 बेस्ट Pets की लिस्ट, जो हर मैच में दिलाएंगे धांसू जीत

Latest Videos

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price
How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail

News

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features

News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features

News

Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features
News
Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features
Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

Apps

Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters
Microsoft has discontinued all Xbox One gaming consoles

Gaming

Microsoft has discontinued all Xbox One gaming consoles
PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update

Gaming

PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update
Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk drops new update about Tesla launch in India

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers