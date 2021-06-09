Let us answer a million-dollar question today: what happens to your Facebook account after you die? Also Read - WhatsApp Multi-device support confirmed, public beta rollout begins in two months: Mark Zuckerberg

Well, all of us are mostly on Facebook and it is also a fact that we all, some or the other day, will die. On that note, Facebook offers an option to delete your account once you die. That is right. You get the option in the Settings menu of your profile. Once the account is deleted, all your photos and other details are also removed from the server. Basically, a complete deletion of your existence from Facebook.

Notably, not just Facebook, but Google also provides an option to delete all your saved data such as photos, and other details from its server once you die.

As for Facebook, there are two ways to go about with it. One, you can choose a legacy contact who can manage the account after your death. Second, you can simply set your account settings to permanent deletion after death. We will explain who both ways work and what you should do.

How to set a legacy contact on Facebook

So, once you die, Facebook lets one of your trusted contact to manage your account. The same contact can inform Facebook about you passing away and the social media giant will delete all your save data of its server on request. For this, you will need to chose that legacy contact right away. To do that:

-Login to your Facebook account with username and password

-Click on the drop down menu on the extreme left corner

-Head to the Settings tab

-Click on the Account option there

-You will get to see “Memorialization Settings” option there. This will let you choose your legacy contact, in simple words, the person who can manage your Facebook account once you die.

-Enter the contact’s name and click on add option.

-Facebook will then send a message to the select contact that states, “Hi XYZ, Facebook now lets people choose a legacy contact to manage their account if something happens to them: https://www.facebook.com/help/1568013990080948. Since you know me well and I trust you, I chose you. Please let me know if you want to talk about this.”

It should be noted that you can only add one trusted Facebook user as a legacy contact. That’s right, the person you choose as legacy contact should have a Facebook account.

What all can the legacy contact do?

-The contact can manage tribute posts on your profile, which includes deciding who can post and who can see posts, deleting posts, and removing tags.

– Request the removal of your account

– Respond to new friend requests

– Update your profile picture and cover photo

It should be noted that the legacy contact can make manage posts made after you’ve passed away. This means, they will not be able to post as you or see your messages.

Facebook also lets legacy contact to download a copy of what you shared on Facebook. “This will include posts, photos, videos and info from the About section of my profile, which might be content that wasn’t originally visible to your legacy contact. Messages won’t be included,” said Facebook.

How to request for permanent deletion of Facebook account?

In case you don’t wish to choose a legacy contact, you can request Facebook to delete your account permanently after you pass away. To enable this setting, you can simple click on the “Request that your account be deleted after you pass away” at the bottom on the screen, a box will appear, click on “Delete after Death” option.

Once the option is enabled, someone needs to let Facebook know about your passing away and the social media giant will permanently delete your account. “Once someone lets us know that you passed away, all of your info, photos and posts will be permanently removed from Facebook and no one will be able to see your profile again,” Facebook said.