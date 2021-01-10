Signal is a messaging app just like Facebook’s WhatsApp. You must have heard a lot about the app in India. That’s because WhatsApp users are disappointed with the newly updated privacy policy. Earlier last week, the popular messaging platform WhatsApp announced updated its privacy policy, which included details of data it collects from users and shares with parent company Facebook. Users are unhappy with the revelations and are looking for an alternative app. That’s when many including suggested Signal app. Also Read - Tech tips: How to move WhatsApp group chats to Signal

Due to the spike in demand, Signal, in just a few days, has become the top downloaded app on both store as well as App store. What is even more interesting about Signal is that the app is very similar to the Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp.

While many of you already know what is Signal and how it works, there are many who don’t. Today, we will discuss all the important questions you have in mind about Signal. To start with, here’s what is Signal.. Also Read - Don't like WhatsApp's new privacy policy? Here's how to delete your WhatsApp account

What is Signal

Signal is just a messaging application available in India as well several other markets. The app is developed by United States’ Signal Foundation. Signal is available on both store and Apple App store. As mentioned earlier, due to the spike in demand for WhatsApp alternatives in India, Signal has topped the top apps chat on Google Play store and App store. The company claims that unlike WhatsApp, Signal is a safe and secure messaging platform to use. All messages exchanged on Signal are end-to-end encrypted. Also Read - Signal tops App Store after beating WhatsApp: Here's a look at the app

Why is Signal trending in India

Signal gained popularity in India soon after WhatsApp announced its newly updated privacy policy. In the policy the company mentioned that it shares some of the user information with Parent company Facebook. Users seemed unhappy with the new policy and that’s how Signal became the talk of the town. Even the asked his followers to “use Signal”. Alongside Signal, is also being considered by users in India as an alternative to WhatsApp.

How to download Signal

Signal app can be downloaded on from Google Play store and from Apple App store. On Signal weighs 133.5 MB while on Android it weighs 96.7 MB. This means Signal will not take too much space on your phone and mobile data is enough to download the app.

Top 5 features of Signal

Linked device: Signal allows users to use the platform on as many devices as possible unlike WhatsApp. You can use Signal app on your phone, laptop, tablet or any other device, all at the same time. The multi-device feature is coming to

Group video call on desktop: Unlike WhatsApp, Signal also offers an option for video group calls on desktop. The only is there on the mobile app as well. However, there’s no group voice call option there. The process is very easy, all you need to do is select the contacts, add a name to the group and click on the video icon.

End-to-end encryption: Similar to WhatsApp, all messages exchanged on Signal are end-to-end encrypted. This means all messages exchanged with your friends will be visible only to you and your friend and to no one else.

Dark mode: Signal also offers Dark and Light mode options. The interface can be changed to light or dark whenever required by heading to the Settings menu, click on Appearance, enable dark/light theme.

Read receipts: Yet again, similar to WhatsApp, there’s an option for read receipt. This feature can be enabled or disable whenever required. Enabling read receipt means your contacts will be able to see whether you check their messages or not. Disabling the option means, they will not be able to see when or whether you check their message.

Is Signal better than WhatsApp

Well, this is hard to say at this point. WhatsApp is used by users globally and is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world. The platform has become a part of our lives and replacing it is a difficult task. However, it’s a fact that many users in India have deleted WhatsApp and switched to Signal. Adapting to Signal should be easy given both platforms have similar user interfaces and includes features that are very similar to each other. The Signal app has been downloaded by millions of users in India.

In the days to come, it will be interesting to see whether the Signal app will be able to replace WhatsApp in the country or not.