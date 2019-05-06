What is UFS 3.0 and why will it be the best feature on the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro?

comscore
OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones next week. Ahead of the launch, the company has already teased some of its features, such as the super-fast UFS 3.0 storage. But what exactly is UFS 3.0 and why should you look forward to it?

We’re little more than a week away from the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch event. The Chinese smartphone maker will be unveiling both smartphones on May 14, and it is hosting multiple events in New York, London and Bengaluru for the same. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has been teasing various aspects of the upcoming smartphones, and UFS 3.0 is one of the exciting features to look forward to.

So far, OnePlus has teased that the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a truly bezel-less display without any notch or punch hole cameras. It will also come with the powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC, triple rear cameras, and a Quad HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. So why are people excited about UFS 3.0 storage? Here’s everything you need to know about the new ultra-fast storage standard.

What is UFS 3.0 storage all about?

Smartphones have evolved a lot over the past few years, and storage has seen improvements in speed and performance. Typically, affordable and mid-range smartphones use eMMC to store information, but if you are buying a flagship smartphone from Samsung, Sony, LG or OnePlus among others, you may come across a term UFS.

UFS or Universal Flash Storage is commonly used flash storage standard used for mobile phones, digital cameras, tablets and other consumer electronic devices. Compared to eMMC, UFS offers increased reliability and higher data transfer speeds. Developed by JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, UFS 3.0 storage was announced in February 2018. The highlights of the new storage standard include 2X performance boost over the older specification (UFS 2.0).

In the case of eMMC storage, there eight lanes to transmit and receive data. However, in case if UFS storage, you have two lanes, to transfer data. Besides speed, UFS also allows to simultaneously read and write data, and address multiple commands at the same time, not something that is possible with eMMC.

How will UFS 3.0 speed up your smartphones?

Theoretically, UFS 3.0 is capable of transferring 11.6Gbps data per lane, and maximum peak data transfer rate of 23.2Gbps with two lanes. It will read speeds of up to 2100MB/s, which is 20 times faster than a typical microSD card and 4x faster than SATA SSD drive. Also, with peak write speeds up to 410MB/s, UFS 3.0 will bring 50 percent boost over the previous generation. And by offering up to 2.5V of electricity per NAND cell, UFS 3.0 also improves the lifespan of the storage.

To put all these in simpler words, users will benefit from faster app loading times, and smooth multi-tasking. Smartphones are now getting higher resolution cameras up to 48-megapixels, and by the end of the year, even 192-megapixel sensors are expected. This means the file size of photos will also go up, and you will need a storage solution to quickly save photos.

Lastly, with games like PUBG and Fortnite getting highly popular, you also need faster storage to quickly load the game. With UFS 3.0, all these processes will see faster turnaround time, and OnePlus is promising that OnePlus 7 Pro will offer “buttery smooth” performance. In theory, all sounds good, now we’re just waiting for the OnePlus smartphone to go official so we can test exactly how fast it really is.

