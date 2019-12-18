comscore WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019
News

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Features

We already know that WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted. But are you aware of the top privacy features of WhatsApp? Read on to know more about it.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has left no stone unturned when it comes to features. The Facebook-owned company actively adds a bunch of features on a monthly basis and also keeps the simplicity level intact. WhatsApp recently added quite a few useful features to its Android and iOS apps. These include WhatsApp Call Waiting, Text Reminder, Group Invitation System, and a lot more. Besides, we already know that WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted. But are you aware of the top privacy features of WhatsApp? Read on to know more about it.

Top WhatsApp privacy features you should know in 2019

WhatsApp fingerprint lock

In order to offer users an extra layer of security, WhatsApp added a fingerprint lock feature to its Android app. It is worth noting that this security feature was first rolled out on iOS with support for Touch ID and Face ID. To enable it on WhatsApp, go to Settings -> Account -> Privacy -> Fingerprint lock. If you enable WhatsApp’s “Fingerprint Lock” feature, then it will ask you to authenticate your fingerprint stored in the OS.

Watch: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

The feature comes with three options to “Automatically lock” the app. The first is “immediately,” the second is “After 1 minute,” and the third is “After 30 minutes.” It should be noted that WhatsApp’s fingerprint lock feature doesn’t block calls, and only hides messages. The feature also allows users to enable or disable message context preview in the notifications.

Hide received media files

WhatsApp allows users to hide images, videos and even audio files received on WhatsApp in the device’s default gallery. This feature allows you to do so for both individual chats and group chats. The feature can be accessed by going into a contact’s info page and then clicking on the “Media Visibility” option. Here you’ll get the option to choose between No, Yes and Default, to show the media from the chat in your gallery.

You can choose one basis of your preference. The Default option is preset to show media files in the gallery. You can do the same for group chats as well. While it’s not a big feature it will still help reduce the clutter caused by the huge barrage of unwanted images shared on a WhatsApp group or by an individual friend.

WhatsApp in 2019: Top 10 features added to Android and iOS so far

Also Read

WhatsApp in 2019: Top 10 features added to Android and iOS so far

How to block contacts on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can simply block (and even report) their contacts or an unknown number. After blocking the user, you will not receive any messages or calls from him/her. The process of blocking a person on WhatsApp is very simple. You just need to open the chat window of that user, then tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Click on ‘More’, and choose block option. You will find the unblock option in the app’s Setting’s section > Account > Privacy > Blocked Contacts.

Separately, WhatsApp will soon showcase a small notice in a chat window information to the user. This notice will inform a user when they have blocked or unblocked any particular contact. The report noted that this notice will only be visible to the user who is blocking the other contact.

New WhatsApp features spotted; include new icons, multi-platform system registration, and more

Also Read

New WhatsApp features spotted; include new icons, multi-platform system registration, and more

Group invitation system

The messaging platform recently added the group invitation system. This privacy option allows users to control who can add them to groups. The options include “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, and “My Contacts Except”. The second option means the friends you have in your address book can add you to groups. The third one provides additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group. In those cases, an admin who can’t add you to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat.

WhatsApp adds new privacy settings for groups: All you need to know

Also Read

WhatsApp adds new privacy settings for groups: All you need to know

Status privacy

Lastly, WhatsApp offers you a dedicated Status section, similar to Instagram “Stories.” The company has also added a Status Privacy menu, where you will find three options. The “My Contacts” option means only your contacts will be able to check your WhatsApp status. The second option in the list of “My Contacts Except,” which is self-explanatory. The last one is “Only Share With,” meaning you can share your Status with a few selected friends.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 3:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2019 3:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899
News
PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899
Xiaomi Christmas sale announced: Check deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TVs

Deals

Xiaomi Christmas sale announced: Check deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TVs

Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling

Samsung Galaxy A21 case spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A21 case spotted online

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched

News

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899

Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling

Samsung Galaxy A21 case spotted online

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling
WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Features

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019
Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

News

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked
WhatsApp bug may crash the app with a malicious message

News

WhatsApp bug may crash the app with a malicious message
Huawei P40 to launch in March 2020: Report

News

Huawei P40 to launch in March 2020: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 2.3 भारत में ड्यूल रियर कैमरा,4,000mAh बैटरी के साथ 8,199 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Jio Fiber यूजर्स के लिए कंपनी ने 101 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में शुरू किए डाटा वाउचर

आधार-पैन को लिंक करें नहीं तो इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न हो जाएगा कैंसिल, ये है लिंकिंग प्रोसेस

Amazon Fab Phones Fest : इन फोन पर मिलेगा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Best non-Chinese smartphones : 15 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में बेस्ट नॉन-चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन

News

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899
News
PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899
Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling
Samsung Galaxy A21 case spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A21 case spotted online
Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched

News

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched
Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s

News

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s