News

WhatsApp COVID-19 relief efforts: How you can get resources during the pandemic

Apps

WhatsApp has been a crucial tool in helping people find COVID-19 resources. Here's what the popular messaging app is doing.

WhatsApp multi-device support

Image: Flickr

WhatsApp is a known app with features that eases things for us. The messaging platform has (and will have) tons of features to keep people connected with each other. Since the main idea is to improve communication between people, the platform has left no stone unturned for this during the ongoing COVID-19 times. Also Read - Good news Jio users! You can now check for COVID-19 vaccine slots on WhatsApp

It came up with bots last year to keep us well-acquainted with the virus. Now, the app wants to further help people get access to the resources to remain safe. If you aren’t aware of the little things WhatsApp has been doing, here’s a look so that you can take its help or pass it on to someone in need. Also Read - How to recharge your Jio number using WhatsApp in 5 simple steps

WhatsApp’s COVID-19 initiatives

Robinhood Army

WhatsApp has connected with the Robinhood Army NGO to help connect patients with volunteers for food. It also helps people become volunteers for senior citizens to sign up for the vaccination on various portals. This is another way of taking forward the initiative’s ideology of providing people with food. If you don’t know, the NGO is known for provides underprivileged people with food by taking surplus from the restaurants. Also Read - WhatsApp now allows for voice calls on JioPhone and more KaiOS feature phones

You can just message on +91 8971966164 to get all the help you need.

Covid Meals For India

This is another initiative for people to get access to food. Started by Celebrity Chef Saransh Goila, COVIDMealsForIndia.com is now available on WhatsApp for people to get meals or help people get connected to the meal providers.

All you need to do is text on +91 8882891316 and follow the steps to get the needed resources.

X-Ray Setu

This one’s an interesting and helpful initiative. With a rise in the COVID-19 cases (now getting low now), getting tested can still be a problem for many. This is where ARTPARK (AI & Robotics Technology Park) has stepped in to help people get to know if they have contracted COVID-19 in the early stages.

X-Ray Setu, which has been developed in collaboration with HealthTech startup Niramai and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), will help doctors analyse a person’s X-Ray over WhatsApp. You can visit www.xraysetu.com and tap on the Free XraySetu Beta’ button. This is when you will be taken to another page to start the process. A message to  +91 8046163838 on WhatsApp too.  This is primarily meant for doctors in the rural areas, though.

Bots to get vaccination centres

The government has collaborated with WhatsApp to help you find vaccination centres via WhatsApp. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot will help you do the deed. All you need to do is drop a WhatsApp message to +919013151515, wait for the bot to respond and once it does, just answer the automated questions to finally find the nearest centres. This is also where you can find information related to Coronavirus to get the facts right.

Haryana also has a standalone bot for the same help, which you can access by sending a message to +91 9643277788.

There is another bot, in collaboration with WHO, that helps you provide all the details you need on COVID-19, You just need to send a message to +41 79 893 1892, follow the steps, and you are good to go.

Get oxygen cylinders, vaccination slots

A Bengaluru-based automation platform Verloop.io has come up with a WhatsApp bot for people to find oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and more. For this, the company has joined hands with KVN Foundation. All you need to do is send a message on +91 8047107750 and get all the details you need.

Ahmedabad-based accompany WIMWIsure has also launched a bot for people to find vaccination slots. This you can get by sending a message to +91 78386 34968 and providing the necessary details, following which you will be notified of the same.

Indiashield

This is another initiative that lets people connect with verified resources. Created by EDGE, it involves a number of volunteers who can also help people get access to medical help through the verified sources in their city. Just send a message to +91 90823 28320, follow the steps, and you are most likely to find the resources you need.

COVIDAsha

COVIDAsha is another helping hand for you to get access to medical resources and help from verified sources. It is a network of more than 500 volunteers, 20,000+ authentic suppliers, and partners like PharmEasy, StanPlus, and more.

You can access all these in 65+ cities by simply sending a message to +91 76765 22535 on WhatsApp.

  Published Date: June 10, 2021 6:43 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 10, 2021 6:49 PM IST

Best Sellers