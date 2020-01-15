WhatsApp: 5 tips and tricks you should know in 2020

WhatsApp is no doubt the most popular messaging app in the world. In India alone, the app has around 400 million active users.WhatsApp keeps on adding new features to its Android and iOS in order to stay ahead of the competition and increase the engagement score. The best part is WhatsApp allows you to share your live location, and make voice and video calls. The company is soon expected to add the much-awaited dark mode and self-destruct message feature to its app. While there are several WhatsApp features and tricks, here are the best ones that you can try right now.

Top WhatsApp features, tips and tricks you should know in 2020

Find out how long you’ve been ignored

There is a very simple way to find out when your message was actually read and how long you’ve been ignored by a specific user on WhatsApp. You just need to open any chat on the app, and press and hold your specific message. Then you will have to tap on the “i” icon (Message Info), which you will find at the top of the chat window. Once you tap on that icon, you will be able to check when your message was read by the person. WhatsApp also shows you when your message was delivered. Further, in a WhatsApp group, especially the ones with many members, it sometimes is difficult to keep a track of who all have read your message. So, this trick will help you find who has read your message.

Watch: How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

Send messages on WhatsApp without typing

With the help of Google Assistant, users can simply send instant text and voice messages via WhatsApp. You just need to activate the voice assistant by saying “OK Google” or “Hey Google.” If you are unable to do so, you can access it using the Google app. It is important to note that the messaging app must be installed on your phone. You can then ask Google Assistant to send a text or a voice message on the app to XXXX person. To read a message, you can ask the assistant to open the messaging app so that you read a message.

Use two different Whatsapp accounts on the same phone

There are apps like Parallel Space, Dual Space and 2Accounts to name a few, that allow you to use two different accounts of WhatsApp, Facebook or any other social media app. If you don’t find the mentioned apps on your phone, then you can download from Google Play Store for free. Install one of these apps, and after giving the required permissions, you can set up the second WhatsApp or Facebook or Telegram account.

How to send fake live location on WhatsApp

You just need to download a GPS spoofing app, and enable the developer option on your phone. Just go to Settings > Developer Options and scroll down to find the “Select mock location app” option. You can download the GPS Emulator app via Google Play Store. You then need to open the app, type your fake location and turn on the GPS Emulator. Open a chat on WhatsApp, then tap on Location > Share live location, and here you will notice that you have shared a fake live location.

Save full WhatsApp chat, including media

You can even export an individual chat or a group chat by opening the chat window and then exploring the “More” option. Once you tap on the export chat option, you will get two options export chat “without media” or “include media.” Then WhatsApp will offer you options like Telegram, Gmail to export chat. Besides, you also have an option to backup your chats. You just need to go to WhatsApp and tap on More options > Settings > Chats > Chat backup > Back Up.