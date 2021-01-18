comscore WhatsApp features I am waiting for: Multi-device support to calls on Web
News

WhatsApp features I'm eagerly waiting for

Features

WhatsApp features coming soon for users in India and worldwide include Read Later, multi-device support, calls on WhatsApp Web and more.

upcoming whatsapp features

Representational image

WhatsApp keeps launching new features every now and then for consumers in India as well as worldwide. 2021 is also going to be even more eventful, suggests rumours. Despite being surrounded with a lot of controversies related to the latest updated privacy policy, the Facebook owned messaging platform is reportedly working on several new features to be launched later this year. Here are five WhatsApp features we are eagerly waiting for.  Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Deadline, data it shares with Facebook, and will you lose access to your account?

WhatsApp multi-device support 

The messaging platform has been working on the multi-device support feature for a very long time. Rumours and reports suggest that this awaited WhatsApp feature will be officially available for users later this year. The platform is currently testing the multi-device feature, rumours suggest. The messaging app hasn’t revealed any launch details of this feature yet. We expect to get more details on the launch of WhatsApp multi-device feature in the days to come. Also Read - Phone numbers of WhatsApp Web users are now available on Google search: Report

WhatsApp Read Later 

Another feature that WhatsApp is reportedly working on currently is the Read Later feature. According to reports, the Read Later feature is an improved version of the existing Archived Chats feature. It is suggested that when a chat is moved to Read Later users will not be notified on a new message or call from the particular contact. It is also said that the Read Later feature will also come with an edit button got users to customise settings. Also Read - Signal down due to huge user influx; company working on a fix

WhatsApp

Group calls on WhatsApp Web

This is another feature that I’m eagerly waiting for. Group calls are currently available on the mobile version of the messaging platform. WhatsApp app supports both video as well as voice calls. On Web, there’s currently no option for group calls, however, I do wish to see the feature very soon. Some reports suggest that the platform is working on this feature and should roll out in the days to come. The official launch timeline is yet to be revealed by the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

WhatsApp Web calls support

Before group calls on web, I expect WhatsApp to include call option – both voice and video on its web version. WhatsApp Web currently doesn’t support any option for calls, which I believe is a drawback for the platform when compared to other video/voice calls platforms. Bringing this feature to web will help the messaging platform further enhance the user experience, especially at this time when users spend most of their time at home.

Tell us which WhatsApp features are you eagerly waiting for?

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 18, 2021 12:53 PM IST

Best Sellers