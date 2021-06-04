comscore WhatsApp multi-device feature explained: How will it work, when is the release?
WhatsApp multi-device explained: How will it work, when is the release?

WhatsApp multi-device feature has been confirmed. The upcoming feature is set to release in the next few months or so for everyone. The public beta will release in one or two months. Read to know more..

whatsapp end to end encryption

Image: Flickr

One WhatsApp feature that we all, literally, have been waiting for in all these months is the multi-device support. After being subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few years, the multi-device support has been official confirmed. The coming of multi-device support on WhatsApp has been confirmed by the company itself. Earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head Will Cathcart confirmed the coming of multi-device support feature. Finally! Also Read - WhatsApp Multi-device support confirmed, public beta rollout begins in two months: Mark Zuckerberg

This is a WhatsApp feature we all have been waiting for a long time now. The WhatsApp multi-device feature will allow a user to use their account on more than one device. In an interview with WABetaInfo, Cathcart said that with this feature coming in, users will be able to use one account in as many as four devices at a time. Also Read - Fake WhatsApp message claims free internet for three months, don't fall for it

Now that the WhatsApp multi-device support is on the way to official release, let’s take a look at how will the feature work and when will it release for everyone in the world. Also Read - WhatsApp upcoming feature will give you a shortcut to search for stickers

WhatsApp multi-device: How will it work?

As the name suggests, the WhatsApp multi-device support will allow users to use their WhatsApp account in more than one device, which currently not the case. As already mentioned, the WhatsApp multi-device support will allow users use one account in four devices at the same time. Cathcart also confirmed that the feature will work even if the primary device doesn’t have a stable internet connection.

whatsapp, whatsapp multi device, whatsapp disappearing mode, whatsapp view once, whatsapp disappearing messages, whatsapp new features, whatsapp update, facebook, mark zuckerberg

Zuckerberg highlighted that the company has been working on this feature for a long time. “It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we’ve solved this and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon,” Facebook CEO said talking about the upcoming multi-device support.

WhatsApp multi-device: When is the release?

The release date hasn’t been revealed yet but it is likely to reach everyone in the next three four months or so. Cathcart and Zuckerberg said that the “public beta” release will happen in the next month or two. The exact date of release hasn’t been revealed yet. Similar to all other WhatsApp features, the multi-device support is expected to first release for Android followed by iOS users.

  Published Date: June 4, 2021 2:34 PM IST

