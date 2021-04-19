comscore WhatsApp Pink link is a virus, don’t click on it: What is it, how to stay safe from such malicious links
News

WhatsApp Pink link is a virus, don’t click on it: What is it, how to stay safe from such malicious links

Features

A link claiming to change the original green colour of WhatsApp logo to pink is being circulated on WhatsApp groups like crazy. Don't click on it.

whatsapp pink link

A new kind of virus is spreading like wildfire on WhatsApp and you must stay safe from it. A link claiming to change the original green colour of WhatsApp logo to pink is being circulated on WhatsApp groups like crazy. Also Read - Facebook to soon allow Messenger users to directly chat with WhatsApp users on the platform

If you have received the WhatsApp message with the malicious link, don’t click on it and that’s simply because it’s a virus. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest WhatsApp scam and how you can stay safe from it. Also Read - iPhone users get two new WhatsApp features with latest update: Have a look

What is WhatsApp Pink link?

The wide spreading WhatsApp message that comes with a link claims that the colour of WhatsApp will change to pink on clicking the link. This link is nothing, but a virus and you should refrain from clicking on it. Also Read - WhatsApp working on Payments Information feature; will roll out soon: Report

It should also be noted that, no link or anything can change the original logo or the colour of any app. If there’s a change in the logo, there should be an official announcement by the company for the same. Otherwise, it’s a new way to trick users and steal access to their account.

According to reports, cyber experts are warning WhatsApp users from falling into the prey of the virus link. The message circulating on the messaging platform also claims to bring some new features. Don’t believe any of it.

What cyber experts say

Cybersecurity experts suggest that, clicking on the malicious link will hack users’ phone and provide access to the WhatsApp account. It is also said, if you click on the WhatsApp Pink link, there are high chances that you will lose access to your WhatsApp account.

Cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia posted on social media platforms, “Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don’t click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost.” Several WhatsApp users are reportedly sharing the malicious link on groups but this should be stopped immediately.

WhatsApp scam message

Cyber intelligence firm Voyager Infosec director Jiten Jain suggested that WhatsApp users should never install any APK or mobile app other than those available on official App store of Google or Apple.

“Such malicious apps can be used to compromise your phone and steal personal data like –photos, sms, contacts etc. Keyboard based malwares can be used to track everything you type. It can be used to capture and steal banking passwords. The current case of Pink WhatsApp or WhatsApp Gold is also a case of malware impersonating as fake WhatsApp feature apps,” Jain said.

Here’s who to stay safe from such links

Commenting on the matter, WhatsApp said, “Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block contact. Here are tips to stay safe from such malicious links:

-Identify the link. Check the keywords in the URL. Always go back and check the link of the official website.

-Check for spelling errors and grammatical mistakes.

-Don’t click on links that claim free gifts, unofficial changes to app and more.

-Refrain from forwarding such links to other WhatsApp contacts.

-In this case, check the official WhatsApp website and find out if there’s an official feature that changes green logo to pink.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 19, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 19, 2021 10:22 AM IST

News

Vivo V21 key specs revealed ahead of official launch on April 27
Mobiles
Vivo V21 key specs revealed ahead of official launch on April 27
OnePlus Nord N100 OxygenOS update brings March security patch, minor improvements

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N100 OxygenOS update brings March security patch, minor improvements
Poco M2 Reloaded India launch date announced: Expected specs, price and more

News

Poco M2 Reloaded India launch date announced: Expected specs, price and more
Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Vera Gedroits 151st birthday, Russia s first female military surgeon

News

Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Vera Gedroits 151st birthday, Russia s first female military surgeon
Oppo A54 could start at Rs 13,490 in India: Price, variants and more leak ahead of April 19 launch

News

Oppo A54 could start at Rs 13,490 in India: Price, variants and more leak ahead of April 19 launch

