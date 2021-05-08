WhatsApp Privacy Policy FAQs: Top 5 important questions answered

WhatsApp is giving more time to users to accept the new privacy policy announced earlier this year. The messaging platform via an official post on Thursday clarified that either way, WhatsApp users will need to accept the privacy policy terms to use the messaging platform seamlessly. But, the May 15 deadline has been scraped for now. With the new announcement coming in, WhatsApp users have a lot of confusion around whether the deadline to accept the privacy terms has extended, what happens if they don’t accept the terms, will WhatsApp delete their account, and so on. Also Read - WhatsApp launches special Mother's Day animated stickers: How to download and send

Today we will answer five important questions that most WhatsApp users have in mind today and resolve the confusion. Take a look.

What happens if I don't accept privacy terms by May 15?

There’s no immediate action that WhatsApp will take if you don’t accept the privacy policy terms by May 15. However, the company has confirmed, WhatsApp accounts that fail to accept the terms will be eventually switched to a limited functionality mode. In the limited functionality mode, you will not be able to access your chat list. WhatsApp says, if such accounts receive a chat, they will be able to open it through their notifications and also respond to them. In this mode, you will also be able to respond to incoming audio and video calls. However, few weeks later, you will stop receiving all calls and messages, the company confirmed.

Will WhatsApp delete my account if new terms are not accepted?

No, WhatsApp will not delete the account even if you don’t accept the privacy policy. However, the messaging platform will limit all functionalities and make it as useless as possible, eventually forcing you to accept the terms to regain the account.

What is the deadline to accept WhatsApp Privacy Policy?

There’s no deadline to accept the WhatsApp privacy policy. At least, the messaging platform hasn’t announced any of it yet. In fact, WhatsApp hasn’t also announced any specific date to switch to low functionality mode.

How to accept new WhatsApp Privacy Policy?

You will get the policy pop-up on the homescreen. To accept the new privacy policy, tap on ‘Agree’ option that appears on the screen when you log into the app. “By tapping AGREE, you accept the new terms and privacy policy,” WhatsApp shows this banner on the screen. That’s the only way you get to accept the newly update ToS, there’s no other option or anything available for now. If you don’t see the pop-up, chances are you have already accepted the new WhatsApp privacy policy.

What is the controversy around the new Privacy Policy?

WhatsApp announced the new privacy policy in the month of January this year. Unlike what it expected, the newly updated privacy policy faced massive backlash from users in the country. This was primarily because, in the policy, WhatsApp revealed user details it shares with parent company Facebook for the first time, and there are a lot of them. Eventually, users ditched WhatsApp and moved to platforms such as Signal and Telegram.