comscore WhatsApp Prvacy Policy 2021: How to accept the new policy and what happens if you do not
  • Home
  • Features
  • How to accept WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy and what happens if you do not
News

How to accept WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy and what happens if you do not

Features

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Latest Update, May 11, 2021: Here's how you can accept the new WhatsApp privacy policy and what happens if you do not.

WhatsApp privacy policy

Since earlier this year, the secure messaging platform WhatsApp has warned users to accept the newly announced privacy policy, else the account will be deleted. This created a lot of buzz and forced many users to switch to other alternate messaging apps such as Signal and Telegram. Also Read - Facebook Messenger becomes third non-Google app to garner five billion downloads on Play Store

Later, amid all the controversies related to the new policy, WhatsApp extended the deadline for users to accept the privacy policy till May 15 but that has now been scraped, not literally. We say literally because eventually, users will need to accept the terms to use all features of WhatsApp. Let’s discuss. Also Read - WhatsApp chat history migration feature new details emerge: What it will be like

What happens if you don’t accept WhatsApp new policy?

The messaging platform now clarifies that users who do not accept the updated privacy policy will lose most of the key features. In other words, such users will have access to only limited functionalities. With limited functionalities, we mean, users will not be able to access their chat list. As said before by the company, the WhatsApp account that do not accept the privacy policy will not be deleted anymore. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy FAQs: Top 5 important questions answered

WhatsApp says, if such users receive a chat from a contact, they will be able to open it through their notifications and also respond to them. In the limited functionality mode, users will also be able to respond to incoming audio and video calls. For now, we are not sure if WhatsApp will allow these users to make calls to send messages.

How to use MyGov WhatsApp chatbot

The Facebook owned messaging platform further states, a few weeks later, after May 15, these users will stop receiving all calls and messages. In other words, anyone who fails to accept the new terms will eventually lose access most of the key functionalities. This means, eventually, each and every WhatsApp user will need to accept the new privacy policy to be able to use all functionalities of the app.

How to accept WhatsApp privacy policy?

Users will get the policy pop-up on the app home screen. To accept the new privacy policy, users will just need to tap on ‘Agree’ option that appears on the screen when they log into the app. “By tapping AGREE, you accept the new terms and privacy policy,” WhatsApp shows this banner on the screen.

That’s the only way you get to accept the newly update ToS, there’s no other option or anything available for now. If you do not see the pop-up, chances are you have already accepted the new WhatsApp privacy policy. There’s also no way to check the policy updates and information on the app anywhere.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2021 8:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2021 9:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme C11 review
Reviews
Realme C11 review
Here's how US based Google Pay users can send money to India

How To

Here's how US based Google Pay users can send money to India

Best LED TVs to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Best LED TVs to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Best LED TVs to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Best LED TVs to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

How to accept WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy and what happens if you do not

Features

How to accept WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy and what happens if you do not

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors announced: Details here

Laptops

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors announced: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here's how US based Google Pay users can send money to India

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors announced: Details here

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro launched

Samsung working on new Exynos SoC to power its laptops

Realme Narzo 30 leaked video reveals key specs, design details

How to accept WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy and what happens if you do not

Pulse oximeters you can consider buying under Rs 1,000

Android OS update promises: Know which brand offers how many updates

AirPods 3 rumour roundup: A look at expected design, features, price and more

A look at what to expect from the upcoming Asus ZenFone 8 series

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to accept WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy and what happens if you do not

Features

How to accept WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy and what happens if you do not
Facebook Messenger crosses five billion downloads on Google Play Store

Apps

Facebook Messenger crosses five billion downloads on Google Play Store
WhatsApp chat migration feature launch gets closer as new details surface

Apps

WhatsApp chat migration feature launch gets closer as new details surface
WhatsApp launches Mama Love animated stickers; how to download and use it

Apps

WhatsApp launches Mama Love animated stickers; how to download and use it
WhatsApp Privacy Policy FAQs: Top 5 important questions answered

Features

WhatsApp Privacy Policy FAQs: Top 5 important questions answered

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India में मिलेगा पॉपुलर Sanhok Map, दिखी पहली झलक

Lava Z2 Max स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलती है 6000mAh की बैटरी

Battlegrounds Mobile India इस तारीख को हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें खास बातें

ASUS ZenFone 8 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले कीमत हुई लीक, मिलेगा 64MP का कैमरा

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: 15 मई से बदल रही व्हाट्सऐप की पॉलिसी, जरूर जान लें ये बातें

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group
Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions

News

Here's how US based Google Pay users can send money to India
How To
Here's how US based Google Pay users can send money to India
Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors announced: Details here

Laptops

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors announced: Details here
Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro launched

Mobiles

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro launched
Samsung working on new Exynos SoC to power its laptops

Laptops

Samsung working on new Exynos SoC to power its laptops
Realme Narzo 30 leaked video reveals key specs, design details

News

Realme Narzo 30 leaked video reveals key specs, design details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers