Since earlier this year, the secure messaging platform WhatsApp has warned users to accept the newly announced privacy policy, else the account will be deleted. This created a lot of buzz and forced many users to switch to other alternate messaging apps such as Signal and Telegram.

Later, amid all the controversies related to the new policy, WhatsApp extended the deadline for users to accept the privacy policy till May 15 but that has now been scraped, not literally. We say literally because eventually, users will need to accept the terms to use all features of WhatsApp. Let's discuss.

What happens if you don’t accept WhatsApp new policy?

The messaging platform now clarifies that users who do not accept the updated privacy policy will lose most of the key features. In other words, such users will have access to only limited functionalities. With limited functionalities, we mean, users will not be able to access their chat list. As said before by the company, the WhatsApp account that do not accept the privacy policy will not be deleted anymore.

WhatsApp says, if such users receive a chat from a contact, they will be able to open it through their notifications and also respond to them. In the limited functionality mode, users will also be able to respond to incoming audio and video calls. For now, we are not sure if WhatsApp will allow these users to make calls to send messages.

The Facebook owned messaging platform further states, a few weeks later, after May 15, these users will stop receiving all calls and messages. In other words, anyone who fails to accept the new terms will eventually lose access most of the key functionalities. This means, eventually, each and every WhatsApp user will need to accept the new privacy policy to be able to use all functionalities of the app.

How to accept WhatsApp privacy policy?

Users will get the policy pop-up on the app home screen. To accept the new privacy policy, users will just need to tap on ‘Agree’ option that appears on the screen when they log into the app. “By tapping AGREE, you accept the new terms and privacy policy,” WhatsApp shows this banner on the screen.

That’s the only way you get to accept the newly update ToS, there’s no other option or anything available for now. If you do not see the pop-up, chances are you have already accepted the new WhatsApp privacy policy. There’s also no way to check the policy updates and information on the app anywhere.