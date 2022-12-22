WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

2022 is coming to an end and this is the time to sit back and take a look at everything that changed our lives this year for good. We surely cannot leave out WhatsApp because it is a crucial part of our lives. With new features that were added over the past few months, our chatting experience has improved. From the ability to react to your friends’ status to avatars, WhatsApp users have loved all the features.

WhatsApp is celebrating the positive feedback and response it received for all these features through a recap video. Will Cathcart, who heads WhatsApp at Meta, shared the video on Twitter with caption that reads: “2022 was our biggest year yet. Our team was so excited to build Communities, Reactions, Polls, Avatars, 32-person video calling and so much more.” He also teased that “a lot more” is coming next year.

2022 was our biggest year yet. Our team was so excited to build Communities, Reactions, Polls, Avatars, 32-person video calling and so much more. A huge thank you to everyone who gave us feedback on how to make @WhatsApp even better. There’s a lot more coming in 2023! pic.twitter.com/k3OVRPdQOn — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) December 22, 2022



There is a bevvy of features that WhatsApp rolled out this year and each of them has changed how we use the app regularly. We have handpicked the top five features that we liked the most:

Reactions: We all love checking what our friends, family, and relatives are doing in their lives. The best way to do that is to check their daily statuses (WhatsApp’s version of Stories). So when you like a birthday party celebration where you could not go, you feel like reacting to it without spelling it in words. This is where Reactions help. With a few emojis, you can let the person know if you love that party. There are only a few emojis available that you can send as reaction right now, but WhatsApp will hopefully add the ability to choose any emoji you want next year.

Polls: Remember those days when a group was divided over whether to play indoors or outdoors and the only way to solve the dilemma was flip the palm? Those groups are now on WhatsApp but sadly flipping palms is not possible anymore. Polls is what solves the issue. Indecisive about what to cook for dinner? Post a poll in your family group where everyone can vote for their favourite dish. Just like this, you can run polls for anything and do what the majority wants.

Listening while chatting: So far WhatsApp did not allow you to chat and do other things inside the app if you were listening to a voice note. The moment you left the chat screen with the voice note, it would stop playing. Earlier this year, WhatsApp removed that inconvenience by letting you listen to voice notes outside of the chat. You could chat with anyone, upload a status, and change your profile photo while listening to the note. I think it is a small but very nifty change to how we use voice notes on WhatsApp.

Linked Devices: This is perhaps the feature that most users wanted: the ability to use one account across devices without having to sign out. WhatsApp introduced Linked Devices earlier this year to let you access your chats on any device. It could be a second phone, your PC, your MacBook, a browser, or a tablet. You just need to link the WhatsApp on the secondary device with your primary device using the QR code. Once linked, the secondary device can run independently, provided it has an internet connection available. This also means that you could access your chat even if your main phone is off.

Leaving groups silently: Let’s be honest. We have all been a part of a situation where we were added to a group unwantedly. Sure, you can change settings to put a permission layer before someone can add you to a group. But when you have it turned off, it feels embarrassing to leave a group as a notification appears after you leave the group. Another case in point is when you had a scuffle with a group member and want to leave it for good. With the new feature, you could leave the group silently. No one other than the admin will know that you have left the group as no notification for your departure will be sent to the group.

While there are so many other features that are a part of the WhatsApp recap video, we liked these five ones. Is your favourite feature rolled out this year missing from this list? Let us know in comments.