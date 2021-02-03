comscore WhatsApp tips: Change these WhatsApp settings immediately to keep your account secure
  • Home
  • Features
  • WhatsApp tips: Change these WhatsApp settings immediately to keep your account secure
News

WhatsApp tips: Change these WhatsApp settings immediately to keep your account secure

Features

WhatsApp quick tips: If you can't quit WhatsApp but want to keep your chats and other data secure, change these settings of the messaging app immediately.

whatsapp

WhatsApp has been the talk to the town recently, and most of it for all the wrong reasons. The Facebook-owned messaging platform updated its privacy policy and wants users to accept it latest by May 15. The date has been extended from February 8. The updated privacy policy highlights the kind of data it shares with parent company Facebook. The revelation worried users and they started questioning the platform in terms of maintaining users’ data security and privacy. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 10 price cut in India, Poco M3 and Samsung Galaxy M02 launched

This led hundreds and thousands of WhatsApp users to quit the platform and join messaging platforms like Signal and Telegram. In fact, Telsa CEO Elon Musk also asked users to move to Signal, which claims to be an end-to-end encrypted messaging platform just like WhatsApp. Telegram, on the other hand, keeps chats secure and end-to-end encrypted only in secret chatting mode. Also Read - Beware! WhatsApp gift card scam claims you've won free 7 days stay at Taj

If you can’t quit WhatsApp but want to keep your chats and other data secure, change these settings of the messaging app immediately. Also Read - How to stop Facebook from tracking you

Device linking security update

To ensure more security into WhatsApp Web and Desktop, the platform has added an additional layer of protection when you want to link your WhatsApp account to your computer. To link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to your account you will be asked to use face or fingerprint unlock on your phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link your device.

whatsapp-new-policy

Disappearing messages

The platform rolled out the Disappearing messages feature last year for users globally. When the disappearing messages feature is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days. The option can be turned off whenever required.

Two-Step Verification

WhatsApp users must use the two-step verification feature as it adds an additional layer of protection by requiring your six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This helps prevent your WhatsApp account from being accessed in the event of your SIM card is stolen or your phone number compromised. To setup Two-Step Verification you will just need to open WhatsApp > Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable. You can also optionally enter your email address. This email address will allow WhatsApp to send you a link via email to disable two-step verification in case you ever forget your six-digit PIN, and also to help safeguard your account.

WhatsApp tips and tricks

Lock WhatsApp with Touch ID or Face ID

WhatsApp offers users the ability to add an extra layer of security to their accounts with Touch ID and Face ID for iPhone, and Fingerprint lock for Android. Just head over to WhatsApp Settings > Tap Account > Privacy > Screen Lock. Turn on Require Touch ID or Require Face ID, and then select the length of time WhatsApp can be on standby mode before Touch ID or Face ID is required.

Group Settings

Group Privacy setting enables you to control who adds you to a WhatsApp group. Just go to Settings > tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: Everyone, My Contacts or My Contacts Except. My Contacts option means only users you have in your address book can add you to groups and My Contacts Except feature provides additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group.

whatsapp privacy policy

Privacy Profile

WhatsApp allows you to control what details you share with others in your personal profile – whether that’s everyone, just your contacts, or nobody. You can restrict your Last Seen, Profile Photo, About and Status within WhatsApp’s privacy setting menu.

Update the app regularly

Updating the app is very important given WhatsApp keeps pushing updates at regular intervals with improved security features. Your phone will either auto-update or you will need to manually update WhatsApp by going to the phone’s app store, searching for WhatsApp, and tapping ‘update’.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 3, 2021 3:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 3, 2021 3:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India
Photo Gallery
Best 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India
Top 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro

Photo Gallery

Top 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro

Garena Free Fire OB26 Update: What's new?

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB26 Update: What's new?

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Features

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Oppo Find X3 Pro to look a lot like the iPhone these days

News

Oppo Find X3 Pro to look a lot like the iPhone these days

Redmi smart TVs to make their entry in India for the first time, timeline leaked

Smart TVs

Redmi smart TVs to make their entry in India for the first time, timeline leaked

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

End of an era, Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Garena Free Fire OB26 Update: What's new?

Oppo Find X3 Pro to look a lot like the iPhone these days

Redmi smart TVs to make their entry in India for the first time, timeline leaked

Huawei Mate X2 launch on Feb 22

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Twitter high-profile Indian accounts withheld case: All queries explained

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Features

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure
This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

How To

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you
Xiaomi Mi 10 price cut to Poco M3 launch in India: Check top tech news today

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 price cut to Poco M3 launch in India: Check top tech news today
WhatsApp scam promising free stay at Taj doing rounds online

News

WhatsApp scam promising free stay at Taj doing rounds online
Beware of this WhatsApp malware that can infect your smartphone: Know what it is

Apps

Beware of this WhatsApp malware that can infect your smartphone: Know what it is

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Mate X2 इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 को देगा टक्कर

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G TENAA पर हुआ स्पॉट, सामने आए कई फीचर्स

200MP कैमरे के साथ आएगा यह स्मार्टफोन! Samsung कर रहा इस पर काम

Sony PlayStation 5 गेमिंग कंसोल का भारत में क्रेज, पहली सेल में मिनटों में हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक

Airtel के लाखों यूजर्स का पर्सनल Data Leak? कंपनी ने किया इनकार

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

News

End of an era, Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
News
End of an era, Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
Garena Free Fire OB26 Update: What's new?

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB26 Update: What's new?
Oppo Find X3 Pro to look a lot like the iPhone these days

News

Oppo Find X3 Pro to look a lot like the iPhone these days
Redmi smart TVs to make their entry in India for the first time, timeline leaked

Smart TVs

Redmi smart TVs to make their entry in India for the first time, timeline leaked
Huawei Mate X2 launch on Feb 22

Mobiles

Huawei Mate X2 launch on Feb 22

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers