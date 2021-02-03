WhatsApp tips: Change these WhatsApp settings immediately to keep your account secure

WhatsApp has been the talk to the town recently, and most of it for all the wrong reasons. The Facebook-owned messaging platform updated its privacy policy and wants users to accept it latest by May 15. The date has been extended from February 8. The updated privacy policy highlights the kind of data it shares with parent company Facebook. The revelation worried users and they started questioning the platform in terms of maintaining users’ data security and privacy. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 10 price cut in India, Poco M3 and Samsung Galaxy M02 launched

This led hundreds and thousands of WhatsApp users to quit the platform and join messaging platforms like Signal and Telegram. In fact, Telsa CEO Elon Musk also asked users to move to Signal, which claims to be an end-to-end encrypted messaging platform just like WhatsApp. Telegram, on the other hand, keeps chats secure and end-to-end encrypted only in secret chatting mode. Also Read - Beware! WhatsApp gift card scam claims you've won free 7 days stay at Taj

If you can’t quit WhatsApp but want to keep your chats and other data secure, change these settings of the messaging app immediately. Also Read - How to stop Facebook from tracking you

Device linking security update

To ensure more security into WhatsApp Web and Desktop, the platform has added an additional layer of protection when you want to link your WhatsApp account to your computer. To link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to your account you will be asked to use face or fingerprint unlock on your phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link your device.

Disappearing messages

The platform rolled out the Disappearing messages feature last year for users globally. When the disappearing messages feature is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days. The option can be turned off whenever required.

Two-Step Verification

WhatsApp users must use the two-step verification feature as it adds an additional layer of protection by requiring your six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This helps prevent your WhatsApp account from being accessed in the event of your SIM card is stolen or your phone number compromised. To setup Two-Step Verification you will just need to open WhatsApp > Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable. You can also optionally enter your email address. This email address will allow WhatsApp to send you a link via email to disable two-step verification in case you ever forget your six-digit PIN, and also to help safeguard your account.

Lock WhatsApp with Touch ID or Face ID

WhatsApp offers users the ability to add an extra layer of security to their accounts with Touch ID and Face ID for iPhone, and Fingerprint lock for Android. Just head over to WhatsApp Settings > Tap Account > Privacy > Screen Lock. Turn on Require Touch ID or Require Face ID, and then select the length of time WhatsApp can be on standby mode before Touch ID or Face ID is required.

Group Settings

Group Privacy setting enables you to control who adds you to a WhatsApp group. Just go to Settings > tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: Everyone, My Contacts or My Contacts Except. My Contacts option means only users you have in your address book can add you to groups and My Contacts Except feature provides additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group.

Privacy Profile

WhatsApp allows you to control what details you share with others in your personal profile – whether that’s everyone, just your contacts, or nobody. You can restrict your Last Seen, Profile Photo, About and Status within WhatsApp’s privacy setting menu.

Update the app regularly

Updating the app is very important given WhatsApp keeps pushing updates at regular intervals with improved security features. Your phone will either auto-update or you will need to manually update WhatsApp by going to the phone’s app store, searching for WhatsApp, and tapping ‘update’.