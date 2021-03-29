WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list

WhatsApp is the most popular and widely used instant messaging platform worldwide, one of the reasons being its constant effort of bringing new features for users. While the Facebook-owned cross messaging platform rolled a bunch of features (from voice, video call support for desktop to mute video), Also Read - Happy Holi 2021 stickers on WhatsApp, Facebook: How to send

WhatsApp is continuously working towards new updates to enhance the overall user experience. That said, the messaging platform has been reported to be testing a bunch of features in beta form. While some are said at its nascent stage, a few features are expected to arrive in the app soon. We have listed some of these upcoming functionalities that will likely ramp up users’ experience on the platform. Also Read - WhatsApp adds 'sticker search' feature for Android and iOS users globally

Instagram Reels on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is expected to get Instagram Reels section on its platform soon. To recall, the short-video format that arrived on Instagram last year. As per reports, the feature will allow users to watch Instagram Reels within the app. If reports are to be believed, the feature will be yet another take from Facebook to integrate all of its apps features. Also Read - WhatsApp In-App support available for Android beta users: Here's how it works

WhatsApp disappearing images feature

The alleged WhatsApp disappearing image feature is expected to function similarly to WhatsApp self-destructing messages. Notably, the WhatsApp disappearing messages feature provides users the option to send texts that will automatically get deleted after a certain time. The supposed WhatsApp self-destructing photo feature is said to roll both on Android and iOS platforms via a future update.

Multi-device support

WhatsApp has been working on this future since last year. Apparently, once the feature gets enabled it will let users log-in to their WhatsApp account on more than one device simultaneously. WhatsApp at the moment allowing log-in on a single device, connecting to the same account into another device automatically logs out the account from the first device.

WhatsApp audio message feature

As per WABetaInfo, the cross-messaging platform is working on a new audio message feature that will allow users to speed up the audio file at 1.5x or 2x speeds. Currently, the audio files can only be played at 1x speed on WhatsApp.

Read Later feature

WhatsApp has been testing the Read Later feature for months. The feature which is said to be an improved version of WhatsApp’s Archived Chats feature will allow users to mark a contact under the Read Later option, following which chats will be moved to read later, and WhatsApp won’t send notifications for that chat. The feature will also include a ‘vacation mode’ that will ensure that the read later chats function similar to the archived chats.

WhatsApp logout

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will likely replace the ‘Delete Account’ button with the upcoming Logout feature. The feature which was spotted on WhatsApp beta update 2.21.30.16 will let users log out their account from their devices. The feature which will likely allow users to use their WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time is expected to be made available on Android, iOS platform soon.

WhatsApp join missed group call

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to bring a feature that will allow users to join group calls that they have missed, meaning, if someone invites you to join a group call and you are unable to join, they can join the ongoing call in between. As per WABetaInfo, for using the ‘Join Missed Call’ feature, users will get two options- ignore and miss.

Last seen option for select friends

Last but not the least, WhatsApp has been working on a feature that will let users share their last seen status with select friends which isn’t the case at the moment. While the messaging platform has long been working on this feature, it hasn’t arrived on the stable version yet. Currently, you can share the last seen status with either all the friends in your contact, everyone (those not in the contact list too), or nobody.