comscore WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list
  • Home
  • Features
  • WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list
News

WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list

Features

WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: The messaging platform is working on several features like disappearing images, read later, etc that will ramp up user experience.

WhatsApp features launch soon

WhatsApp is the most popular and widely used instant messaging platform worldwide, one of the reasons being its constant effort of bringing new features for users. While the Facebook-owned cross messaging platform rolled a bunch of features (from voice, video call support for desktop to mute video), Also Read - Happy Holi 2021 stickers on WhatsApp, Facebook: How to send

WhatsApp is continuously working towards new updates to enhance the overall user experience. That said, the messaging platform has been reported to be testing a bunch of features in beta form. While some are said at its nascent stage, a few features are expected to arrive in the app soon. We have listed some of these upcoming functionalities that will likely ramp up users’ experience on the platform. Also Read - WhatsApp adds 'sticker search' feature for Android and iOS users globally

Instagram Reels on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is expected to get Instagram Reels section on its platform soon. To recall, the short-video format that arrived on Instagram last year. As per reports, the feature will allow users to watch Instagram Reels within the app. If reports are to be believed, the feature will be yet another take from Facebook to integrate all of its apps features. Also Read - WhatsApp In-App support available for Android beta users: Here's how it works

WhatsApp disappearing images feature

The alleged WhatsApp disappearing image feature is expected to function similarly to WhatsApp self-destructing messages. Notably, the WhatsApp disappearing messages feature provides users the option to send texts that will automatically get deleted after a certain time. The supposed WhatsApp self-destructing photo feature is said to roll both on Android and iOS platforms via a future update.

whatsapp, whatsapp upcoming features, whatsapp upcoming features 2021, whatsapp latest update, whatsapp new features, whatsapp instagram reels, whatsapp multi-device support, whatsapp read later, whatsapp disappearing images feature, whatsapp unlike feature, whatsapp logout feature, whatsapp new features, whatsapp, facebook, instagram

Image source: WABetaInfo

Multi-device support

WhatsApp has been working on this future since last year. Apparently, once the feature gets enabled it will let users log-in to their WhatsApp account on more than one device simultaneously. WhatsApp at the moment allowing log-in on a single device, connecting to the same account into another device automatically logs out the account from the first device.

WhatsApp audio message feature

As per WABetaInfo, the cross-messaging platform is working on a new audio message feature that will allow users to speed up the audio file at 1.5x or 2x speeds. Currently, the audio files can only be played at 1x speed on WhatsApp.

Read Later feature

WhatsApp has been testing the Read Later feature for months. The feature which is said to be an improved version of WhatsApp’s Archived Chats feature will allow users to mark a contact under the Read Later option, following which chats will be moved to read later, and WhatsApp won’t send notifications for that chat. The feature will also include a ‘vacation mode’ that will ensure that the read later chats function similar to the archived chats.

whatsapp, whatsapp upcoming features, whatsapp upcoming features 2021, whatsapp latest update, whatsapp new features, whatsapp instagram reels, whatsapp multi-device support, whatsapp read later, whatsapp disappearing images feature, whatsapp unlike feature, whatsapp logout feature, whatsapp new features, whatsapp, facebook, instagram

Image source: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp logout

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will likely replace the ‘Delete Account’ button with the upcoming Logout feature. The feature which was spotted on WhatsApp beta update 2.21.30.16 will let users log out their account from their devices. The feature which will likely allow users to use their WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time is expected to be made available on Android, iOS platform soon.

WhatsApp join missed group call

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to bring a feature that will allow users to join group calls that they have missed, meaning, if someone invites you to join a group call and you are unable to join, they can join the ongoing call in between. As per WABetaInfo, for using the ‘Join Missed Call’ feature, users will get two options- ignore and miss.

Last seen option for select friends

Last but not the least, WhatsApp has been working on a feature that will let users share their last seen status with select friends which isn’t the case at the moment. While the messaging platform has long been working on this feature, it hasn’t arrived on the stable version yet. Currently, you can share the last seen status with either all the friends in your contact, everyone (those not in the contact list too), or nobody.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 29, 2021 1:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list
Features
WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will get this feature as the company's first

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will get this feature as the company's first

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: Download APK, patch notes, and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: Download APK, patch notes, and more

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G expected to arrive in India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G expected to arrive in India soon

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite confirmed to feature Snapdragon 780G ahead of global launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite confirmed to feature Snapdragon 780G ahead of global launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will get this feature as the company's first

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G expected to arrive in India soon

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite confirmed to feature Snapdragon 780G ahead of global launch

Apple iPhone 11 Pro underwater for 30 days is working

Teen orders iPhone online, gets iPhone-shaped coffee table instead

WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list

Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Key differences in specs

5 countries other than India that banned PUBG and why

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus: Battle over the premium title

Avatarify app: Here's how to use

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list

Features

WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list
How to send Holi 2021 stickers on WhatsApp, Facebook

Apps

How to send Holi 2021 stickers on WhatsApp, Facebook
WhatsApp sticker search feature rolled out

Apps

WhatsApp sticker search feature rolled out
WhatsApp In-App chat feature available for select Android beta users

Apps

WhatsApp In-App chat feature available for select Android beta users
Beware! This WhatsApp message claiming to offer free Amazon gifts is a scam

Apps

Beware! This WhatsApp message claiming to offer free Amazon gifts is a scam

हिंदी समाचार

Meizu 18 सीरीज की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, जानिए कितना है इन दमदार फोन्स का दाम

Realme GT Neo के फीचर्स आए सामने, जल्द होने वाला है लॉन्च

Poco X3 Pro होगा जबरदस्त स्मार्टफोन, 20 हजार से कम में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi 11 Youth Edition भी 29 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा

Realme ला रही है सबसे सस्ता 5G फोन, मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी और 90Hz डिस्प्ले

Latest Videos

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will get this feature as the company's first
News
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will get this feature as the company's first
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G expected to arrive in India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G expected to arrive in India soon
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite confirmed to feature Snapdragon 780G ahead of global launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite confirmed to feature Snapdragon 780G ahead of global launch
Apple iPhone 11 Pro underwater for 30 days is working

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro underwater for 30 days is working
Teen orders iPhone online, gets iPhone-shaped coffee table instead

News

Teen orders iPhone online, gets iPhone-shaped coffee table instead

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Best Sellers