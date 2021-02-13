WhatsApp is used by millions of users worldwide. The Facebook-owned messaging platform releases new features every other month to improve the overall user experience. Last year, WhatsApp launched several features to combat the spread of fake information, and extended participants from group calls to match up with other video calling platforms like Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, among others. This year too the messaging platform is testing some new features and plans to release them in the days to come. We take a look at five upcoming WhatsApp features that will enhance the overall user experience. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Koo app 3 million downloads, Redmi Note 10 Amazon availability

WhatsApp logout / unlike feature

The messaging app is gearing up to bring this feature very soon. The company has already started testing it. As per a report coming from WABetaInfo, this, unlike feature, has been spotted on WhatsApp beta update 2.21.30.16. The feature basically will let WhatsApp users log in to their account on PC or Web without the need of their primary phone, which isn't the case right now. This is another kind of multi-device feature that the platform is currently testing. The report noted, "Multi-device with WhatsApp Web: you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet."

WhatsApp Multi-device feature

We have been waiting for this WhatsApp feature for a long time now. The messaging platform is reportedly testing the feature in beta, which hints that it could be released very soon. As the name suggest, with this feature users will be able to log in to their account on more than one device. Currently, users can only log in to their WhatsApp account only on one mobile.

Voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web

This is another feature we all are eagerly waiting for. In fact, we believe that the platform should have introduced this feature last year itself when video calling became the only way to meet each other. WhatsApp is testing the video and voice calls for Web feature and should release soon.

WhatsApp Mute videos

Mute videos is another feature that WhatsApp is testing currently. As the name suggests, this feature will allow users to mute a video before sending it to a contact. Reports suggest that this feature could release sooner than expected.

Read Later WhatsApp feature

WhatsApp has been testing the Read Later feature for a long time now. Again, as the name suggests this feature will allow users to mark a contact under the Read Later feature, which means messages or calls from the particular contact will not bother until the feature is disabled. This feature works more like Archived chats. Some reports also suggest that the messaging platform could call this feature “vacation mode”.

Notably, WhatsApp still hasn’t revealed details about these aforementioned features. We expect the platform to talk about these features very soon.