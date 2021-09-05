WhatsApp frequently pushes updates with new features and improvements to keep its users engaged to the platform. The Facebook-owned popular messaging app estimates 2 billion users and the reason for users to stick around is the option to share and send texts, files for free. Also Read - WhatsApp Out-Of-Bounds read-write vulnerability: How it could have led to sensitive data leakage

WhatsApp is well-known for making occasional tweaks to the platform to enhance its functionality. The chat app recently released the long-awaited chat history transfer feature and added a Payments Background feature as well. Interestingly, plenty of features are likely on the way, as WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo shared insight on some features that are said to be in beta mode.

Upcoming WhatsApp features: Message reactions, new chat design for iOS, and more

WhatsApp Web message reactions: WhatsApp Web will soon get this Instagram-like Message reactions feature. As per WABetaInfo, the cross-messaging platform is said to be working on this WhatsApp Web feature both for Android and iOS. The WhatsApp Web message reactions feature is currently under development. It will essentially allow users to react to specific images in the form of images, similar to what is offered on Facebook and Instagram. Apparently, the feature will roll out both on WhatsApp desktop and WhatsApp Web platforms.

• When you send a reaction, you can select any emoji.

• Messages can have an infinite amount of reactions, but if you have more than 999 reactions, you will read “999+”.

• Everyone can see who reacted to a message. Availability: in a future WhatsApp update on iOS & Android! pic.twitter.com/HWLybLKkkx — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 4, 2021

WABetaInfo cites that this feature will ensure that messages can have an infinite amount of reactions, but if a message has more than 999 reactions, it will read as “999+” reactions. The process to send a reaction to certain text is said to be end-to-end encrypted. Further, the outlet mentioned WhatsApp Web Message Reactions will be available not just for groups but for individual chats as well.

WhatsApp new chat design for iOS: Besides the new WhatsApp Web feature, the chat app has been spotted testing chat bubbles for the iOS platform. The new design is already under the beta app for Android users. As per WABetaInfo, the feature will soon be pushed on iOS. The new design on WhatsApp beta version 2.21.13.2 for Android shows a larger chat bubble with background colour change.

WhatsApp new archive in multi-device: Another feature expected to roll out is a New Archive. The WhatsApp tracker cited that WhatsApp has released a new archive which will be available when you use multi-device. The feature is currently in beta form, which means it will be released in the stable version soon.

Report to WhatsApp feature: Another feature spotted by the outlet is Report to WhatsApp that will forward the last 5 messages when one reports a conversation. While the feature is already enabled via the 2.20.206.3 update, the number of reported messages has now been changed via the new beta update. The report to WhatsApp feature was spotted in beta for the Android 2.21.18.10 update.

Separately, the Facebook-owned company has released a new animated sticker pack called Sticker Heist inspired by Netflix’s popular Spanish thriller series Money Heist. The new sticker pack contains a total of 17 stickers.