Pulse oximeters under Rs 1,000 to measure the oxygen saturation level or SpO2

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the country is grappling with record-high infections. Amid the second wave of the pandemic, the situation has become so dire that the shortage of beds in hospitals and oxygen supplies has brought another challenge to the government. While mild symptoms can be treated at home, serious symptoms like shortage of breath require immediate attention and due care from the medics.

Needless to say, people with COVID symptoms need oxygenation support. As per research reports, pulse oximetry is said to have shown to reduce ‘incidence of cardiac arrest’ and ‘decrease the unexpected postoperative admission rate to critical care.’ Simply to say, pulse oximeters have become one of the effective tools in the treatment of coronavirus. In case you are not aware of what the oximeter does, here is a simple explanation. In this article, we will also include some of the reliable pulse oximeters that you can purchase for a price well under Rs 1,000.

What is a pulse oximeter, how to use it?

A pulse oximeter is a small clip-on device that measures pulse rate and oxygen saturation level in the blood. The device is supplied with a finger probe and contains an LED display, battery. The oximeter does two vital readings- pulse rate or heartbeat, and oxygen saturation of hemoglobin. While 60-100 is the safe range in terms of pulse rate recording, the normal reading for heartbeat range between 95-100 percent. If the range is lower than that, the user should get immediate medical assistance from a certified practitioner.

To use a pulse oximeter, here is what a user needs to do. First warm your hands if it’s cold, rest for a minimum of five minutes before taking the measurement. Rest the hand on your chest near the heart and hold still. Then switch on the oximeter and put your index finger in the probe. Keep it still for at least a minute, and record the highest result in case it hasn’t changed for five seconds. Pulse oximetry is ideally a fairly accurate test provided you are using high-quality equipment. That said, in case you are looking for a pulse oximeter for a price under Rs 1,000, here are some of the devices that you can take a look at.

Pulse oximeters under Rs 1,000

Amazon choiced Professional Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter with Respiratory Rate:

This pulse oximeter measures blood oxygen saturation level, and pulse rate ranging from 30bpm to 240bpm. It features an LED display and uses two AAA batteries. It is available on Amazon India for a price of Rs 949.

C (DEVICE) Pulse Oximeter Digital Fingertip SpO2 Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Plethysmograph & PI Four Directional OLED DisplayHeart Rate Monitor: This device features an LED display and can provide readings for pulse rate and SpO2 level. The oximeter is priced at Rs 901 and is available on Amazon.

Ionix Pulse Oximeter, Oximeter Digital:

This oxygen monitor is claimed to accurately determine SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels), heart rate, and pulse strength in eight seconds. The device can withstand accidental splash as well. It is available online for a price of Rs 880.

Generic Pulse Oximeter Fingertip, Blood Oxygen O2 Saturation Monitor Meter with LED Digital Display:

This device can measure pulse rate and blood oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin levels. It comes with a rotatable multi-directional LED display and allows viewing readings from varied angles. This oximeter costs Rs 849 and can be purchased on the Amazon India site.