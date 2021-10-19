comscore Why are new MacBook Pros around Rs 50,000 pricier in India?
Why are new MacBook Pros around Rs 50,000 pricier in India?

The new MacBook Pro models come in two variants – one with M1 Pro processor and 14-inch screen and the high-end one with an M1 Max processor and a 16-inch screen. While the design and specifications of the global and Indian versions remain the same, the pricing is where there’s a massive gap.

The new MacBook Pro gets a new squared-off design with a small-notch on top much like the iPhone 12. While the Pro lineup since 2016 featured the blighted butterfly keyboard, the Touch Bar that ditched the ports, the Touch Bar has now been replaced by a set of function keys.

Apple unveiled two new MacBook Pro models in India as well as the global market last night. The new MacBook Pro models come in two variants – one with an M1 Pro processor with a 14-inch screen and the high-end one with an M1 Max processor with a 16-inch screen. While the design and specifications of the global and Indian versions remain the same, the pricing is where there’s a massive gap. Also Read - From 3rd gen AirPods to MacBook Pros to macOS Monterey: Top 5 announcements from Apple event

To compare, the India pricing of the new MacBook Pro models is approximately Rs 50,000 higher when compared to the US pricing. To recall, similar was the case between the India pricing of the iPhone 13 series when compared to the global price. Just to be specific, the iPhone 13 series in the US starts at $699, which rough translates to around Rs 52,000. In India, the price of the iPhone 13 series starts at Rs 69,900. Also Read - Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone

Considering past records, Apple’s hardware products have always been priced at a higher side in India. Similar is the case with the new MacBook Pro models powered by the new M1 chipsets. It is just the services subscription prices such as Apple Music, TV Plus, among others that the company gets it right for the Indian market. Also Read - Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

MacBook Pro 14-inch price in the US

— MacBook Pro 14-inch with 1TB SSD Storage comes at $2,499, which translates to around Rs 1,87,475.

— MacBook Pro 14-inch with 512GB SSD storage comes at $1,999, which roughly translates to around Rs 1,49,977.

MacBook Pro 14-inch price in India

— MacBook Pro 14-inch with 1TB SSD Storage at Rs 2,39,900.

— MacBook Pro 14-inch with 512GB SSD storage at Rs 1,94,900.

MacBook Pro 16-inch price in the US

— MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Pro processor, 512GB SSD storage comes at $ 2,499, which translates to Rs 1,87,506.

— MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Pro processor, 1TB SSD storage comes at $2,699, which roughly translates to around Rs 2,02,512.

— MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Max processor, 1TB SSD storage comes at $3,499, which roughly translates to around Rs 2,62,546.

MacBook Pro 16-inch price in India

— MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Pro processor, 512GB SSD storage comes at Rs 239900.

— MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Pro processor, 1TB SSD storage comes at Rs 259900.

— MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Max processor, 1TB SSD storage comes at Rs 329900.

Why are MacBook Pros expensive in India?

There are quite a few reasons, but the major one is related to import duty. Speaking to BGR India, Navkendar Singh, Tech Industry Analyst IDC India said that the key reason behind the MacBook Pro models’ higher price in India is due to high import duty. He said that the components used to develop both the newer MacBook Pro models are expensive and hence Apple needs to pay a higher import duty, which directly impacts the retail price of the devices in the country. Singh also highlighted that the iPhone 13 models are comparatively expensive in India for the same reason.

Another key reason behind MacBook Pros prices being on the higher side for India is the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. Over several decades, tech companies like Apple have always faced issues due to foreign exchange fluctuations, and similar is the case this time.

Singh also reiterated that these high-end Apple devices cater to a select group of people, hence, assembling them in India doesn’t make for a good idea. Instead, Apple focuses on selling older iPhone or MacBook models at a relatively cheaper price point to grab more attention.

For instance, soon after the launch of the iPhone 12 series, consumers were more interested to purchase the older iPhone 11 models and iPhone SE 2020. Similar is the case this year. This year, most consumers are targeting to get the iPhone 12 at a relatively cheaper price tag, when compared to the latest iPhone 13 series, which starts at Rs 70,000. Apple reduced the price of iPhone 12, 12 mini, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE 2020 following the launch of the iPhone 13 series last month.

The company was able to drop the prices of these iPhone models as they are now assembled in the country and which helps Apple save a lot of import duties. Currently, a select bunch of iPhone models are assembled in India including the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and the iPhone SE 2020 at Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron plants.

  Published Date: October 19, 2021 5:03 PM IST

