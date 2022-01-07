The annual trade show or simply CES 2022 witnessed some of the quirkiest innovations this year. Although some of the big companies backed out of in-person attendance, some impressive products were showcased at the Las Vegas Convention Center stage. From powerful gaming machines (laptops), impressive TVs, to simple yet useful gadgets, consumers can expect a plethora of exciting launches this year. Also Read - Explained: Want to make your PC superfast? You must know about DDR5 and how it is better than DDR4

While some of the gadgets were presented in physical form in Vegas, others were displayed virtually. As with every year, the trade show gave us a peek at the future in the tech world. With most announcements indicating the march towards virtual space, what raised eyebrows was the automaker's entre in this influential tech event. As most tech majors pulled out of the event, the automakers tried filling up the gap and stealing the limelight at CES 2022.

Dozens (if not thousands) of exhibitors were there at the biggest electric and tech trade show, but the automotive industry's extravagant creations and their showcase diverted attention from the traditional coverage. However, the automakers played a safe trick and went for a so-called hybrid strategy unveiling autonomous and electric vehicles, a blend of tech and gears. If you were living under a rock for the past few days, here's a round of what auto giants had done at the dedicated tech show.

BMW’s colour changing concept that have us scratch our head

The Bavarian auto manufacturer made the humble announcement in last year’s CES- its plan “to transport driver-vehicle interaction into a new digital and intelligent age.” While the initiative was celebrated to be a paradigm shift in the interaction between the driver and the vehicle, BMW went beyond the conventional rundown this time. The automaker showcased the BMW Flow electric SUV concept that changes hue at the press of a button, turning from white to gray/black within a snap. The colour changing car no doubt made the audience drool over the concept, but it turned the heads away from applauding the dedicated tech announcements, for instance, Samsung’s venture into NFT space.

GM’s big announcement on Chevrolet Silverado EV

GM’s headlining announcement at CES 2022 was the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV (pick-up truck) that leverages power of the in-house Ultium Platform. The upcoming GM EV’s ‘estimated 400-mile range on a full charge, along with 10.2kW of offboard power,’ did force us to have a closer look at the shiny vehicle, but many missed out on demonstration from consumer electronic companies like TCL’s first foldable phone concept, or Alienware’s Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset launch. Talking about foldable tech, mainstream brands like Asus or Samsung for that matter did manage to grab headlines with their new products Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (world’s first foldable laptop), and Samsung Flex Note (which is a prototype).

Hyundai’s robot show that grabbed eyeballs for obvious reasons

Hyundai is another automaker that took away the spotlight at this year’s CES by presenting a ‘metamobility’ strategy where robots ‘augment humanity’s capabilities.’ The brand along with Boston Dynamics unveiled the shared vision in both the real world and metaverse. The ‘Mobility of Things’ is claimed to power a bunch of objects, from bookshelves to autonomous passenger pods. While this sounds fun, it depends on how it will shape up in real life. Talk about practicality we would rather prefer investing our time on HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless headset that is the world’s first to deliver up to 300 hours of gaming on a single charge, that’s huge!

Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX concept car

The German luxury automaker had a good runaway too. The brand during its virtual CES 2022 keynote unveiled the Mercedes Vision EQXX concept car which is claimed to deliver 1,000 km of range on a single charge. The company claims it to be close to being production-ready, but it still remains a concept and we may have to wait for more than a year to witness a concrete product.

Lastly, Chrysler, the renowned American brand owned by Stellanis took to the stage to preview their Airflow concept crossover SUV. The concept car features Stellantis’ “STLA AutoDrive” advanced driver assist system (ADAS) enabling Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities. While Chrysler confirms its plan for a full-fledged electric lineup, the production isn’t happening anytime before 2025. That’s a bold move, but we would rather prefer sticking to products that we can easily find on shelves.

How big tech got swept off and added EVs to their repertoire

As we said, the spotlight from the tech companies was somehow snatched by the automotive industry this year. The automakers giving priority to the Las Vegas show resulted to be the ‘best auto show in years.’ It went to the extent that major tech companies dipped their toes in the EV space. Sony announced the Sony Mobility Inc, and even showcased two electric car prototypes. The conglomerate showcased an SUV concept ‘Vision-S 02’ that uses EV/cloud platform as the prototype Vision-S 01 that was tested on public roads.

Google’s parent company Alphabet also made announcements around Android Automotive (infotainment operating system), including third-party app integration, and the introduction of YouTube to Volvo vehicles. CES is no doubt a key platform that companies utilize to boast their products that exhibit ‘a sense of innovation.’ But this year, the show seems to have shifted from hard-core tech reveals to an organic (though futuristic) car show. As reports point that there the ‘line between automotive and consumer tech is getting blurry each day,’ and there’s no denial about that, but we would have been more excited to embrace these innovations at an auto show (oh wait, GMS got canceled the second time), instead of at the tech exhibitors’ event.