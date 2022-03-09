Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Apple just launched its Mac Studio, and it looks like a bigger version of the Mac Mini. The larger size can be attributed to the onboard cooling system. While the new Mac Studio strikingly resembles the Mac Mini (2020) in terms of looks, it just leaves it in the dust when it comes to specifications, power output and price. Also Read - Apple discontinues iPhone SE 2020 in India: Good time to buy it with discounts now?

Here we will be taking a look at how much the new Apple Mac Studio costs in India and why is it so expensive to own. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 series get two new colour variants: Check details

Mac Studio with M1 Max

Mac Studio powered by the M1 Max SoC starts at Rs 1,89,900 for the base variant. Adding a 24 core GPU will add another Rs 20,000 to the budget, getting 64GB of unified memory instead of the regular 32GB will add another Rs 40,000 to the budget. Also Read - Apple announces its new M1 Ultra desktop processor

It comes with 512GB of SSD storage as a base, but Apple does offer expansions. 1TB of SSD storage will cost Rs 20,000, a 2TB SSD will cost an additional Rs 60,000, 4TB SSD at Rs 1,20,000, and 8TB SSD at Rs 2,40,000.

You can also bundle Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro softwares with the Mac Studio costing Rs 27,900 and Rs 17,900, respectively.

Completely maxed out, the Mac Studio with an M1 Max chip is priced at Rs 5,35,700 in India.

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra

Coming to the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra SoC. It starts at Rs 3,89,900. The 64-core GPU variant is an additional Rs 1,00,000. Opting for 128GB of unified memory instead of the base 64GB unified memory brings up the cost by Rs 80,000.

The base variant comes with 1TB of SSD storage, the a 2TB SSD option will cost an additional Rs 40,000, 4TB SSD at Rs 1,00,000, and 8TB SSD at Rs 2,20,000. You can also bundle Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro softwares with the Mac Studio costing Rs 27,900 and Rs 17,900, respectively.

The maxed-out variant of the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra SoC is priced at Rs 8,35,700 in India.

The Mac Studio will be made available in India starting March 18.

Why is the new Mac Studio so expensive?

While the Mac Studio might look like a taller Mac Mini (2020) it has a lot of new things, including an entire cooling system being cramped into the chassis. Apart from the design, the major difference is that the Mac Studio is powered by up to the M1 Ulra chipset, whereas, the Mac Mini (2020) is powered by the lower-powered last-gen M1 chip.

Mac Mini peaks at 16GB of unified memory and 2TB SSD storage, whereas, the Mac Studio goes up to 128GB of unified memory and 8TB of SSD storage.

Coming to the minor differences the Mac Mini comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, two USB Type-A ports, one Ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the Mac Studio, it features six Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, two USB Type-A ports, one Ethernet port, one 3.5mm headphone jack and an SDXC card reader.

The Mac Mini also has a wider audience, due to which Apple can look to play in scale. Whereas, the creator professional market is just a small niche and the company will have to have limited stock and will have to carefully put out the products with much higher profit margins to cover the overall costs.