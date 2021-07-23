Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains

OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone has been officially launched in India after a long wait. Starting at a price of Rs 27,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Nord 2 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. Interestingly, the Nord 2 is the first smartphone from the company to come packed with a MediaTek chipset. In an exclusive interview with BGR.in, OnePlus India’s Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of India Sales explains how the company ended up choosing the Dimensity 1200-AI chipset for the new Nord smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle following OnePlus 9 performance controversy

Nakra says, at the time of choosing components such as the chipset, the company considers performance and experience that it will deliver at the price point being targeted. “We therefore collaborate with different partners and select components for each device based on the end experience that we are looking to deliver,” Nakra explains. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep

Why MediaTek Dimensity AI-chip?

OnePlus executive highlights, for the Nord 2 the company has worked closely with MediaTek to collaborate on the SoC and enhance the AI based features. Nakra also states, to highlight the new AI capabilities of the chipset, “OnePlus named it Dimensity 1200-AI to distinguish it from the standard Dimensity 1200.” Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Which OnePlus is better for you?

As for the performance capabilities, Nakra explains that “the collaborative AI work completed on top of MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture (DORA) brings a host of new AI based features to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G to enhance the user experience across various touchpoints.” He also states that the collaboration with MediaTek brings forth AI-assisted photography for “superior imaging, display enhancements for a top-ranking user experience, better response times for faster and smoother gaming, and much more.”

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G brings significant upgrades to the camera “such as AI photo enhancements, AI video enhancements, dual viewing mode and Nightscape Ultra to deliver crisp high-quality stabilized photos and videos, and great low-light shots,” Nakra highlights.

Flagship offerings at aggressive price point

OnePlus introduced the Nord smartphone series in 2020, with the aim to cater to the needs of those users who want a flagship experience, yet cannot afford a flagship device. The strategy for the Nord 2 remains the same as was for the original Nord. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G succeeds the first Nord smartphone launched in India around the same time last year.

Nakra highlights that the Nord 2 “caters to those users who are looking for the renowned OnePlus quality as well as live up to the Fast and Smooth promise that OnePlus delivers at an affordable price point.” And now with the launch of the Nord 2, the predecessor or the original Nord has been discontinued in India. “The OnePlus Nord was available until stocks lasted and we are confident that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a worthy successor to the original Nord,” Nakra said.

Highlighting the roadmap of the company in the country, Nakra says, “India is a key market for OnePlus and we are consistently working towards strengthening our presence here and creating products that also cater to the needs of our Indian consumers. The goal was, and always is, to make great technology more accessible.”