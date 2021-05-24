PUBG Mobile ban to coming of Battlegrounds Mobile India: The journey explained in 10 simple points

PUBG Mobile was one of the most popular apps in India, especially among the gaming enthusiasts until it was banned last year. Since then, a lot has been said and talked about PUBG Mobile and the ban put on the game. PUBG Mobile is currently unavailable in the country. Also Read - PUBG Mobile’s Indian version Battlegrounds Mobile India must be banned: AP MLA writes to PM Modi

Where did it all start from? Well, it all began back in September 2020, when the government of India banned hundreds of Chinese applications in the country. The list of banned apps included several popular applications including PUBG Mobile.

If you're confused why PUBG Mobile was banned in India and what led to the Indian version of the game dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India, we explain that in 10 points. Read on..

From PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India: The Journey

-PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September 2020 alongside several other Chinese applications. The Chinese app was banned after the Galwan Valley faceoff between the Indian and Chinese army.

-PUBG Mobile app was banned under the Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. At the time of blocking PUBG Mobile, the Indian government said that the app was banned as “it is engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.”

-Soon after the ban, PUBG Mobile as well as the PUBG Mobile Lite app were taken down from Google Play store as well as Apple App store. Later, the downloaded apps were also blocked in India. In other words, 24 hours after the ban, both PUBG Mobile as well as PUBG Mobile Lite were inaccessible in India.

-In December 2020, Krafton announced the coming of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile dubbed PUBG Mobile India. The game developer released an official teaser as well.

-At the time of announcing PUBG Mobile India, Krafton said that the game will meet all concerns raised by the Indian government and take security and privacy of players in India seriously.

-Few months later, earlier in May, Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India. This is an Indian version of PUBG Mobile that is set to release soon. The game developer possibly got rid of “PUBG” from the name as it fears another ban.

-Battlegrounds Mobile India is up for pre-registration on Google Play store. Krafton has announced special rewards for players who pre-register the game. So, first the game could release for all the Android users out there.

-Krafton hasn’t revealed any details related to the iOS version release of the game. A report suggests that Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version is in the works and should release sooner than expected. We expect the Android version to go official first, followed by the iOS version.

-Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a lot different when compared to the PUBG Mobile global. To meet all concerns raised by the government of India, Krafton announced to take privacy and security of users seriously. There are new rules and guidelines for players under the age of 18 years including parental control, and more.

-The release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India hasn’t been confirmed yet. Reports suggest that the game could release as early as June, which is just a few days away. Some reports circulating on the internet suggest that the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile will reportedly release on June 10. Take this with a pinch of salt until Krafton officially announces the launch date.