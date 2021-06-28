Windows 11: How to enroll for Windows Insider Program, use Windows Health PC Check for desktop compatibility

Windows 11, Microsoft’s next-gen Windows OS was announced with much fanfare last week. The new Windows 11 features a revamped user interface, a fresh Start Menu, and a new app Store. Moreover, the new Windows OS now has support for running Android apps (via Amazon’s app store). While the Redmond-based company is yet to share the official release date for Windows 11 OS public release, however, TheVerge cites that the next-gen Windows OS might be out on October 20. Even if we are to believe October to 20 to be the ‘Windows 11 day,’ we are months away from testing the latest major update from Microsoft. Also Read - Windows 11 installation: How to check if your PC has TPM; if no, how to enable

Thankfully, Microsoft has provided a workaround for those who are eager to check out fresh Windows OS. Those interested can join the Windows Insider program and download the latest update on your system via the Dev channel or Beta channel. In this article, we have explained how you can enroll in the Windows Insider program and check if your laptop or PC is compatible with Windows 11.

How to enroll in Windows Insider Program

Microsoft has brought Windows Insider Program for those who want to test early builds of the new OS before it is rolled out to a wider audience. The program will allow developers to test early builds of the latest Windows operating system and provide feedback on what 'could be improved.' One can enroll either via Dev Channel or Beta Channel. The Dev channel is primarily meant for developers who want to build apps or test software with the new OS. Meanwhile, Beta Channel is meant for early adopters and is recommended by Microsoft as it is a bit more stable and have few bugs compared to the Dev channel. There is a Release Preview Channel as well that is close to the final build and is refined than the other two.

That said, to join Windows Insider Program, open the Windows Insider website on your browser, sign in with your Microsoft account on the website and follow the instructions mentioned. Alternately, you can open Settings (if your system is running on Windows 10 OS), then head to ‘Update and security’ and then click on ‘Windows Insider program.’

How to check whether your desktop is compatible with Windows 11

Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade later this year and will be compatible with systems having the following basic configuration- 64-bit processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. To check if your laptop or desktop is compatible with the latest Windows OS, Microsoft has brought a tool that you can download.

Step 1- Open the web browser on your system and paste this https://www.microsoft.com/en-in/windows/windows-11

Step 2- Scroll down and look for ‘Check for Compatibility’ section.

Step 3- You will find a ‘DOWNLOAD APP’ button below. Tap on it and it will download a software called Windows PC Health Check.

Step 4- Once downloaded, click on the downloaded setup to begin the installation process, follow the instructions and complete the installation.

Step 5- Once done, search for the option ‘Open Windows PC Health Check’ and click Finish.

Step 6- Tap on the Check Now option you will at the top of the screen.

The tool will then scan your system hardware and will show if your desktop is compatible with Windows 11 or not.