Windows 11: Release date, top features to expect, how to upgrade and more
News

Windows 11: Release date, top features to expect, how to upgrade and more

Features

Microsoft will announce its Windows 11 (or whatever it decides to call the new Windows) during a virtual event on June 24 at around 8:30 PM IST.

Windows 11

Microsoft is expected to reveal its next-gen Windows operating system during a press event on June 24. A leaked Windows 11 build has given us a sneak peek at how the upcoming operating system will look and work. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about Windows 11 including its potential release date, upcoming features and more. Also Read - Windows 11 could be a free upgrade for you provided you fall in this category

Windows 11 release date

Microsoft will announce its Windows 11 (or whatever it decides to call the new Windows) during a virtual event on June 24 at around 8:30 PM IST via its official YouTube channel. The event will be hosted by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay. Also Read - Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, a new Legend of Zelda and more

Microsoft will announce the release timeline for Windows 11 at the virtual event. The company is reportedly targeting an October 2021 launch for the operating system. Also Read - Windows 11 leaked online: Centralised start menu, revamped UI, new widgets, here's what to expect

Wasn’t Windows 10 the last Windows?

When Windows 10 was first announced, Microsoft had said that this would be the last version of Windows thanks to “Windows as a Service” and that it would commit to constant updates from then. However, Microsoft seems to have backtracked on its word and seems to be getting ready to launch the next version of Windows soon. Microsoft could also end up keeping its word by making what we know as Windows 11 a new update for Windows 10 with a UI overhaul, but that would be highly unlikely.

Also, Microsoft has now attached an expiry date to its Windows 10 operating system. The company on its product support page has said it will end support for Windows 10 in 2025.

Windows 11, Window, Windows 11 free update, Windows 11 release date, Windows 11 features, Windows 11 compatible devices, Microsoft Windows 11 event

Image source: The Verge

Will Windows 11 be a free update?

To recall, Windows 10 was offered as a free update for Windows 7 and Windows 8 users. We expect the company to offer a similar upgrade program between versions. However, just like Windows 10, licenses would also be available for standalone purchase for new OEMs and new installations.

Windows 11: Upcoming features

Microsoft’s next major Windows update has been codenamed “Sun Valley”. We think that this could ship as Windows 11 and not as an update to Windows 10.  To recall, we recently also saw a leaked build for Windows 11 get uploaded online, which gave us a look at how the upcoming operating system will look like.

The leaked build showcased a centred revamped start menu and taskbar, new animations, new icons, new sounds, and refreshed app designs. We also got to see new widgets, improved window snapping and more.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has stated that Sun Valley will be the “most significant update to Windows of the past decade.” He has also referred to it as the “next generation” of the platform.

  • Published Date: June 21, 2021 12:29 PM IST

