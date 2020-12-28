With Xiaomi Mi 11 now out, should you still get the Mi 10T Pro?

It has just been moments since the Mi 11 was announced and it is already gathering a lot of attention. Not only is it the first smartphone using a Snapdragon 888 chip but the rest of the package is a major step-up over the already impressive Mi 10 and Mi 10T series devices. Surely, Xiaomi will eventually bring it to India, given that it is taking the premium segment seriously now. And similar to the past launches, it is expected to sit alongside the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series devices. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 in pictures: Check out what this 2021 flagship has to offer

On paper, the Mi 11 is every nerd’s dream and logic dictates that you should wait for it if you seek the latest smartphone experience. However, Xiaomi India is currently focused on the Mi 10i as is evident from the teasers and none of its spokespersons have revealed yet the company’s intentions to bring it to India. Hence, it could be a few months before Xiaomi brings the Mi 11 to our shores. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 launches with free 55W charger, Snapdragon 888, 2K 120Hz display, and more

Therefore, if you are in the mood to upgrade to a new premium device and are considering Xiaomi’s flagship options, should you wait for the Mi 11? Or, should you skip the wait and get the Mi 10T series or even the Mi 10 5G from early 2020? Also Read - MIUI 12.5 beta registration begins: Check if your Xiaomi phone is eligible

Why the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10 make a good case for themselves?

We have listed some reasons as to why you should consider the Mi 10T series right now over the yet-to-be-launched Mi 11.

-Even though the Mi 11 is the latest one from Xiaomi, the Mi 10T and Mi 10 are still not obsolete in any way. Both of these flagship series are a great option for someone who wants to step up to a premium smartphone experience. The Mi 10 appeals with its design and high-end features whereas the Mi 10T Pro appeals to the spec-nerds.

-The Snapdragon 888 is surely the best chip for an Android phone now but that does not mean the Snapdragon 865 is any slouch. There’s nothing in the world of Android that this chip cannot manage. Whether you are playing Genshin Impact or rendering 4K videos, the performance is totally flagship class. In both the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series, you are guaranteed a very fast user experience.

-The Mi 10 with its 90Hz Curved AMOLED display is one of the best of its kind from 2020. If you love punchy colors with smooth animations, the Mi 10 itself can still put up a good fight to the Mi 11. The Mi 10T series used a color-neutral LCD display with a variable refresh rate system that goes up all the way to 144Hz while gaming. Yeah, you lose out on the 2K resolution but we still don’t find that a reason to hold on.

-The Mi 11 promises nice camera performance on paper with its new 108-megapixel sensor. However, the overall setup is broadly similar to the Mi 10T Pro, which with its slightly older 108-megapixel main camera is one of our current favorites. Not only does it do life-like colors in most lighting situations, but the 108MP mode also reproduces astonishing details that only a few phones can manage in the market right now. We don’t think you may lose much with the Mi 10T Pro’s camera performance as a casual photographer.

-The Mi 10T series relies on a 5000mAh battery and for a flagship device, that’s enough to last an entire day and then some even for moderate users. The 33W fast wired charging system fills up the battery quickly. Moreover, if you get the Mi 10 5G, you also enjoy the fast 30W wireless charging system and reverse wireless charging. These are features still restricted to premium phones costing above Rs 70,000.

-The MIUI 12.5 experience on the Mi 11 is eventually coming to the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series over the next few months. Moreover, the Indian variants offer some of the basic Google apps instead of the stock MIUI apps. Hence, those seeking a simpler user experience with all the customization features intact will like what Xiaomi India has to offer with these phones.

-Pricing is the biggest factor with these phones. The Mi 10T right now starts at Rs 35,999 while the Mi 10T Pro costs Rs 39,999. If the Mi 11 comes to India in a few months, it could very well have the same prices as the Mi 10 5G, i.e. somewhere about Rs 50,000. Hence, the value is definitely better with the Mi 10T series, even if it uses a generation-old Snapdragon 865.